Another evacuation train from Donetsk region arrives in Volyn

Another evacuation train from Donetsk region arrived in Volyn, transporting 24 families and their pets. This was reported by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Today, Volyn region welcomed another evacuation train from Donetsk region, which transported 24 families from the dangerous region.

As a result of this operation, 48 new residents arrived in Volyn, including 16 children who left their homes due to the difficult situation in their region.

In addition to people, families' pets, including parrots, cats, a rabbit, a rat, and a dog, also arrived with this train.

The organizers of the evacuation provided all the necessary assistance to the displaced persons, providing them with food, as well as psychological and medical support.

It was noted that internally displaced persons received evacuation payments Some families were accommodated in temporary housing, while others were accommodated in the private sector.

