Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 62283 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103711 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146785 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151139 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247332 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173443 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164818 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148242 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224176 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113032 views

Another evacuation train from Donetsk region arrives in Volyn

Another evacuation train from Donetsk region arrives in Volyn

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25228 views

Another evacuation train from the Donetsk region arrived in Volyn, carrying 24 families with 48 people, including 16 children, and their pets - parrots, cats, a rabbit, a rat and a dog.

Another evacuation train from Donetsk region arrived in Volyn, transporting 24 families and their pets. This was reported by  the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Today, Volyn region welcomed another evacuation train from Donetsk region, which transported 24 families from the dangerous region.

As a result of this operation, 48 new residents arrived in Volyn, including 16 children who left their homes due to the difficult situation in their region.

In addition to people, families' pets, including parrots, cats, a rabbit, a rat, and a dog, also arrived with this train.

Image

The organizers of the evacuation provided all the necessary assistance to the displaced persons, providing them with food, as well as psychological and medical support.

It was noted that internally displaced persons received evacuation payments Some families were accommodated in temporary housing, while others were accommodated in the private sector.

Recall

For information on the schedule of evacuation trains to Volyn region and hotline numbers for pre-registration, please visit the official website.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar

