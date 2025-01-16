195 tons of oil mixture pumped out of the Southern Bug in Mykolaiv due to Russian shelling

As of Wednesday, January 15, 195 tons of water-oil mixture, which leaked due to Russian shelling on December 28, have been pumped out of the Southern Bug River within Mykolaiv. This was reported by the Mykolaiv City Council, UNN reports.

In Mykolaiv, the company continues to collect the oil mixture from the waters of the Southern Bug. In total, 195 tons of oil-water emulsion have been pumped out - the statement said.

The city council added that the oil is being pumped out on its own by an enterprise that suffered from Russian shelling.

Recall

On January 2, it was reportedthat a drone fragment damaged a vegetable oil tank at a company in Mykolaiv. According to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, the oil fell into the Southern Bug River.

As stated in by the Ministry of Environmental Protection, a drone attack in Mykolaiv region resulted in the spill of 1800 tons of sunflower oil into the bays of the Bug estuary. The area of contamination reached 9,000 square meters, with preliminary losses estimated at UAH 45 billion.