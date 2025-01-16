ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
195 tons of oil mixture pumped out of the Southern Bug in Mykolaiv due to Russian shelling

195 tons of oil mixture pumped out of the Southern Bug in Mykolaiv due to Russian shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29821 views

After the Russian shelling on December 28, 1800 tons of sunflower oil leaked into the Southern Bug River. As of January 15, 195 tons of water-oil mixture have been pumped out of the water area, and the work continues.

As of Wednesday, January 15, 195 tons of water-oil mixture, which leaked due to Russian shelling on December 28, have been pumped out of the Southern Bug River within Mykolaiv. This was reported by the Mykolaiv City Council, UNN reports.

In Mykolaiv, the company continues to collect the oil mixture from the waters of the Southern Bug. In total, 195 tons of oil-water emulsion have been pumped out

- the statement said.

The city council added that the oil is being pumped out on its own by an enterprise that suffered from Russian shelling.

Image

Recall 

On January 2,  it was reportedthat a drone fragment damaged a vegetable oil tank at a company in Mykolaiv. According to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, the oil fell into the Southern Bug River. 

As stated in by the Ministry of Environmental Protection, a drone attack in Mykolaiv region resulted in the spill of 1800 tons of sunflower oil into the bays of the Bug estuary. The area of contamination reached 9,000 square meters, with preliminary losses estimated at UAH 45 billion.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
mykolaivMykolaiv

