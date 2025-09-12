195 combat engagements recorded in 24 hours, enemy dropped 147 guided bombs - General Staff

Over the past day, 195 combat engagements were recorded: the occupiers carried out 82 air strikes on the positions of the Defense Forces and settlements, including dropping 147 guided bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Also, 4919 shellings were carried out, 111 of them from multiple rocket launcher systems. The enemy used 5960 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes were carried out on the areas of Bilohirya, Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and OdradoKamyanka in Kherson Oblast.

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, five combat engagements took place over the past day.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, 13 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnyi, and in the direction of Otradne.

In the Kupiansk direction, seven attacks by the occupiers took place over the past day. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Zahryzove, Holubivka, and in the direction of Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Torske, Shandryholove, Drobycheve, Kolodiazi, in the direction of Yampil, Serednie, Stavky.

In the Siversk direction, over the past day, the enemy carried out 18 attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Dronivka, Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded in the area of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Katerynivka, Rusyn Yar, Mayak, Sofiivka, Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 60 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Mykolaivka, Molodetske, Novoukrainka, Promin, Nykanorivka, Mayak, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Dachne, Filiia and in the direction of Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 33 attacks on positions near the settlements of Piddubne, Yalta, Sosnivka, Ivanivka, Filiia, Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoy, Maliivka, Kamyshivakha, Olhivske, Poltavka and in the direction of Novoivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one assault on the positions of our defenders in the area of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance to the fortifications of our defenders twice.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 890 people.

Recall

On September 11, the Russian army launched 440 strikes on 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. As a result of the shelling, one person died in Polohy district.