19 people have already been injured in Russian air strike on Kherson

A Russian air strike on Kherson injured 19 people, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"The number of victims of Russian air strikes on Kherson has increased to nineteen. A 66-year-old man who received an explosive injury was admitted to the hospital. Doctors are examining him and providing him with assistance," the RMA reported.

It is also reported that around 13:00 Russian troops shelled Zymivnyk. "A 76-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury as a result of the enemy attack. An ambulance took the victim to the hospital for medical care," the RMA said.

