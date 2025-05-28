18th package of sanctions against Russia is being prepared - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the preparation of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia is currently underway. According to him, it is about close coordination with the American government and the US Congress. He stated this during a press conference with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

Details

We are currently working on the 18th package of sanctions. We are talking to the USA. The American government and Congress are also talking about sanctions from the USA. We are informed about these conversations and I am actively participating in them. And today we took the first step in the appropriate direction, I mean the production of long-range weapons between Ukraine and Germany, and this will be cooperation, this is about industrial volumes. - noted Merz.

He also warned that Russia's unwillingness to cease fire and negotiate will have consequences that "will be implemented every day."

Let us remind you

Earlier, the media reported that the European Union is considering disconnecting more than 20 banks from SWIFT, an international payment system, as well as lowering the price ceiling on Russian oil and banning the Nord Stream gas pipelines as part of a new package of sanctions aimed at increasing pressure on Moscow to end the war against Ukraine.