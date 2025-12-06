$42.180.02
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditions
December 5, 06:15 PM • 19028 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 31794 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated with
December 5, 02:41 PM • 27113 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guards
December 5, 11:17 AM • 49581 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 35357 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 35059 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 45753 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 51198 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy
December 4, 04:56 PM • 43646 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
184 combat engagements and over 50 airstrikes in 24 hours at the front: General Staff maps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

During December 5, 184 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy launched 53 air strikes, dropped 137 guided aerial bombs, used 6602 kamikaze drones, and carried out 4988 shellings. Missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three enemy artillery systems.

184 combat engagements and over 50 airstrikes in 24 hours at the front: General Staff maps

On December 5, 184 combat engagements were recorded at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that yesterday the enemy launched 53 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 137 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 6602 kamikaze drones and carried out 4988 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 138 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the settlement of Korobchyne, Kharkiv region. Yesterday, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three enemy artillery systems.

- the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropping a total of five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 198 shellings, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, in the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, ten combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Prylipka, Otradne, and towards Izbytske and Lyman.

In the the Kupiansk direction, five enemy attacks were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, and towards Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Novovodyane, Novoiehorivka, Zarichne, Derylove, and Kolodiazi.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked near Dronivka, Serebrianka, and towards Siversk. In total, eight combat engagements took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near the settlements of Novomarkove and Vasiukivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 27 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 51 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Mayak, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Molodetske, Kotliarivka, Yalta, and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, Yehorivka, Pryvilne, Rybne, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, seven combat engagements were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Dobropillia, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, four combat engagements took place – the enemy tried to advance near the settlement of Stepnohirsk and towards Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled six enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian occupation forces amounted to 1180 people. The Defense Forces of Ukraine also neutralized two tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 31 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, 487 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 130 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the enemy.

