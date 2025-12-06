184 combat engagements and over 50 airstrikes in 24 hours at the front: General Staff maps

On December 5, 184 combat engagements were recorded at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that yesterday the enemy launched 53 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 137 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 6602 kamikaze drones and carried out 4988 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 138 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the settlement of Korobchyne, Kharkiv region. Yesterday, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three enemy artillery systems. - the summary says.

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropping a total of five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 198 shellings, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, in the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, ten combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Prylipka, Otradne, and towards Izbytske and Lyman.

In the the Kupiansk direction, five enemy attacks were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, and towards Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Novovodyane, Novoiehorivka, Zarichne, Derylove, and Kolodiazi.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked near Dronivka, Serebrianka, and towards Siversk. In total, eight combat engagements took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near the settlements of Novomarkove and Vasiukivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 27 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 51 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Mayak, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Molodetske, Kotliarivka, Yalta, and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, Yehorivka, Pryvilne, Rybne, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, seven combat engagements were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Dobropillia, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, four combat engagements took place – the enemy tried to advance near the settlement of Stepnohirsk and towards Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled six enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian occupation forces amounted to 1180 people. The Defense Forces of Ukraine also neutralized two tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 31 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, 487 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 130 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the enemy.

