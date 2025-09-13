183 combat engagements recorded in 24 hours, enemy dropped 140 guided bombs - General Staff

$41.310.10
September 12, 07:25 PM • 12901 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 25864 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 20103 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 32370 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 41358 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 33209 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 32217 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 23697 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 32797 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 20719 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Popular news
Russians break into Kupyansk via gas pipeline - Deep StateVideoSeptember 12, 08:10 PM • 7536 views
Cat strangled near supermarket outside Kyiv: police launch investigationSeptember 12, 08:24 PM • 8346 views
Poland adopted a law on the status of Ukrainian refugees: payments are tied to workSeptember 12, 08:40 PM • 4924 views
Russian propaganda accuses Ukraine of drone attack on Poland - CPDPhotoSeptember 12, 08:45 PM • 10624 views
In Kyiv region, a man set fire to a garage with the owner and a car inside because he was refused a cigarettePhoto01:55 AM • 10059 views
Publications
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 16022 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 19270 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 32375 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 18677 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 41360 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 41368 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 38713 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 86203 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 47529 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 53021 views
183 combat engagements recorded in 24 hours, enemy dropped 140 guided bombs - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Over the past day, 183 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy launched 3 missile and 81 air strikes, used six missiles and dropped 140 guided bombs. The enemy carried out 5206 shellings, involving 6070 kamikaze drones.

183 combat engagements recorded in 24 hours, enemy dropped 140 guided bombs - General Staff

Over the past day, 183 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy launched 3 missile and 81 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used six missiles and dropped 140 guided bombs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy carried out 5206 shellings, 59 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 6070 kamikaze drones for attacks. The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of Hremiach, Chernihiv Oblast; Bilohirya, Zaliznychne, Novoyakovlivka, Veselyanka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kherson, Lviv, Kherson Oblast.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place last day. The enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropped a total of 24 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 133 artillery shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 23 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnoye, and towards Slobozhanske, Otradne, Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, eight attacks by the occupiers took place last day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Holubivka and in the direction of Kupyansk, Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times. They tried to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Kolodiazy, and towards the settlements of Novoselivka, Shandryholove, Stavky.

In the Siversk direction, over the past day, the enemy carried out 20 attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and towards the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, seven combat engagements were recorded in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the direction of Stupochky, Predtechyne, Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove and towards Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 49 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Mayak, Zatyshok, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, Udachne, Muravka, Dachne, Novoukrainka and in the direction of the settlements of Myrnograd, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Filia.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Sosnivka, Vorone, Maliivka, Ternove, Novomykolaivka, Olhivske and towards Filia, Ivanivka, Oleksandrogorod.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out two assaults towards Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance to the fortifications of our defenders twice.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Russian army lost 950 servicemen and 39 artillery systems in a day - General Staff13.09.25, 07:59 • 622 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Siversk
Kramatorsk
Kherson
Kupyansk