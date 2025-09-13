183 combat engagements recorded in 24 hours, enemy dropped 140 guided bombs - General Staff

Over the past day, 183 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy launched 3 missile and 81 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used six missiles and dropped 140 guided bombs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy carried out 5206 shellings, 59 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 6070 kamikaze drones for attacks. The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of Hremiach, Chernihiv Oblast; Bilohirya, Zaliznychne, Novoyakovlivka, Veselyanka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kherson, Lviv, Kherson Oblast.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place last day. The enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropped a total of 24 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 133 artillery shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 23 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnoye, and towards Slobozhanske, Otradne, Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, eight attacks by the occupiers took place last day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Holubivka and in the direction of Kupyansk, Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times. They tried to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Kolodiazy, and towards the settlements of Novoselivka, Shandryholove, Stavky.

In the Siversk direction, over the past day, the enemy carried out 20 attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and towards the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, seven combat engagements were recorded in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the direction of Stupochky, Predtechyne, Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove and towards Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 49 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Mayak, Zatyshok, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, Udachne, Muravka, Dachne, Novoukrainka and in the direction of the settlements of Myrnograd, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Filia.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Sosnivka, Vorone, Maliivka, Ternove, Novomykolaivka, Olhivske and towards Filia, Ivanivka, Oleksandrogorod.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out two assaults towards Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance to the fortifications of our defenders twice.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

