$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
02:03 PM • 4496 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 13671 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
09:40 AM • 30343 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 32968 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 21526 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 20126 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 32491 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 16812 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM • 15695 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 16928 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.8m/s
92%
745mm
Popular news
Toyota is set to release the "world's first" all-solid-state batteries for electric vehiclesOctober 9, 06:16 AM • 17774 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 12198 views
Anti-radiation shelters begin construction in Kyiv: first ones built in Obolon – District State AdministrationPhotoOctober 9, 06:41 AM • 6912 views
UN to cut a quarter of peacekeepers in nine global hotspots due to lack of fundsOctober 9, 07:24 AM • 20590 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 16962 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 17202 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet09:40 AM • 30321 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 32950 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 32478 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 65944 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
China
United States
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 17217 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 12371 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 29869 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 46972 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 60806 views
Actual
ChatGPT
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4498 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the successes of the Dobropillia counteroffensive operation. 180.8 sq km of Donetsk region have been liberated, and 212.9 sq km have been cleared of saboteurs.

180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive

The operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continues in the Dobropillia direction. In total, 180.8 square kilometers of Donetsk region have been liberated, and 212.9 square kilometers have been cleared of saboteurs. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, writes UNN.

The Dobropillia counter-offensive operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces is ongoing. During another working trip and clarification of the current situation in the area of operation of the offensive group, I held a meeting with the command staff at one of the control points.

- Syrskyi noted.

The Commander-in-Chief also heard reports on the current situation and the implementation of previously defined tasks.

I spoke with the commanders of units conducting counter-sabotage actions to search for and destroy enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, as well as individual groups of Russian occupiers who are surrounded. Despite constant enemy counterattacks, the assault units of the Defense Forces continue offensive actions in certain areas.

- the report says.

According to Syrskyi, in total, 180.8 square kilometers of Donetsk region have been liberated during the operation, and 212.9 square kilometers have been cleared of saboteurs.

I identified problematic issues and needs of our offensive group, and gave the necessary orders. Counter-sabotage measures will continue. The defense will remain active. Measures are also being taken to prevent the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction, to improve logistics, and to protect roads and critical infrastructure facilities.

- Syrskyi summarized.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian troops successfully thwarted the Russian summer offensive campaign. The head of state announced this after a report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, noting that the counter-offensive actions of the Ukrainian army in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions are already yielding significant results.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy