180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive

The operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continues in the Dobropillia direction. In total, 180.8 square kilometers of Donetsk region have been liberated, and 212.9 square kilometers have been cleared of saboteurs. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, writes UNN.

The Dobropillia counter-offensive operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces is ongoing. During another working trip and clarification of the current situation in the area of operation of the offensive group, I held a meeting with the command staff at one of the control points. - Syrskyi noted.

The Commander-in-Chief also heard reports on the current situation and the implementation of previously defined tasks.

I spoke with the commanders of units conducting counter-sabotage actions to search for and destroy enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, as well as individual groups of Russian occupiers who are surrounded. Despite constant enemy counterattacks, the assault units of the Defense Forces continue offensive actions in certain areas. - the report says.

According to Syrskyi, in total, 180.8 square kilometers of Donetsk region have been liberated during the operation, and 212.9 square kilometers have been cleared of saboteurs.

I identified problematic issues and needs of our offensive group, and gave the necessary orders. Counter-sabotage measures will continue. The defense will remain active. Measures are also being taken to prevent the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction, to improve logistics, and to protect roads and critical infrastructure facilities. - Syrskyi summarized.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian troops successfully thwarted the Russian summer offensive campaign. The head of state announced this after a report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, noting that the counter-offensive actions of the Ukrainian army in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions are already yielding significant results.