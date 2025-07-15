$41.840.05
178 out of 267 Russian drones shot down over Ukraine: details from the Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1816 views

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of 178 out of 267 drones launched by Russia. 23 drones were recorded hitting seven locations.

178 out of 267 Russian drones shot down over Ukraine: details from the Air Force

178 out of 267 drones launched by Russia were destroyed over Ukraine, another 66 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare, but 23 drones hit seven locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 15 (from 4:30 p.m. on July 14), the enemy attacked with 267 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones of various types from the directions of: Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region (about 200 of them were "Shaheds").

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data as of 1:00 p.m., air defense shot down 178 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, south, east, and center of the country. In addition, 66 imitation drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"23 UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations, and downed (debris) falling at 9 locations," the report says.

Zaporizhzhia under Russian attack for over 16 hours, enemy has already launched 24 "Shaheds" - OVA15.07.25, 12:41 • 2460 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Ukraine
