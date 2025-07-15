$41.840.05
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zaporizhzhia under Russian attack for over 16 hours, enemy has already launched 24 "Shaheds" - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1190 views

Zaporizhzhia region has been under almost continuous air raid alert for over 16 hours due to a massive drone attack. Russians directed 24 "Shaheds" at the regional center, targeting critical infrastructure and civilians.

Zaporizhzhia under Russian attack for over 16 hours, enemy has already launched 24 "Shaheds" - OVA

Zaporizhzhia has been under a massive drone attack by Russian troops for over 16 hours, the enemy has already directed 24 "Shaheds" at the city, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Since 7:30 PM and for over 16 hours, an air raid alert has been almost continuously sounding in the Zaporizhzhia region due to a massive drone attack. The Russians directed 24 "Shaheds" at the regional center.

- Fedorov wrote.

According to him, "these are only those directly targeting the city - not counting transit ones."

"The enemy is trying to hit critical infrastructure and civilians," Fedorov noted.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Shahed-136
Tesla
