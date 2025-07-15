Zaporizhzhia under Russian attack for over 16 hours, enemy has already launched 24 "Shaheds" - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
Zaporizhzhia region has been under almost continuous air raid alert for over 16 hours due to a massive drone attack. Russians directed 24 "Shaheds" at the regional center, targeting critical infrastructure and civilians.
Zaporizhzhia has been under a massive drone attack by Russian troops for over 16 hours, the enemy has already directed 24 "Shaheds" at the city, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Since 7:30 PM and for over 16 hours, an air raid alert has been almost continuously sounding in the Zaporizhzhia region due to a massive drone attack. The Russians directed 24 "Shaheds" at the regional center.
According to him, "these are only those directly targeting the city - not counting transit ones."
"The enemy is trying to hit critical infrastructure and civilians," Fedorov noted.
Explosion occurred in Mykolaiv amid the threat of enemy drones15.07.25, 11:03 • 3458 views