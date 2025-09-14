173 combat engagements took place at the front during the day, 39 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

On September 14, there were 173 combat engagements at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the terrorist state launched one missile and 52 air strikes, used four missiles, and dropped 73 guided bombs.

In addition, the invaders used 2,115 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,530 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Siversk-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were eight combat engagements with Russian invaders. The enemy launched seven air strikes, dropped 15 guided bombs, and carried out 110 shellings, including one from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked eight times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction near Vovchansk and in the direction of Otradne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Eight times the aggressor tried to advance on our positions in the Kupiansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Nova Kruhliakivka, Kindrashivka, Kupiansk, and Stepova Novoselivka. Three enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 Russian attacks today, 11 of which are still ongoing. The enemy advanced in the direction of Stavky and near the settlements of Shandryholove, Derylove, Kolodiazi, Torske.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, Dronivka, Vyimka, and Fedorivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there were seven combat engagements with the enemy in the areas of Stupochky and Oleksandro-Shultyne; battles are still ongoing in two locations.

In the Toretsk direction, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks today in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Katerynivka, and Stepanivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during this day, the aggressor attacked our positions 39 times in the areas of the settlements of Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Novoukrainka, Filiia, Dachne, Novoivanivka, and towards Novopavlivka. Resisting the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 attacks, one battle is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers lost 128 people killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed five units of automotive equipment and 18 unmanned aerial vehicles; hit one multiple rocket launcher system and one cannon. - the summary says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders have already repelled 25 enemy attacks near the settlements of Maliivka, Tolstoy, Oleksandrograf, Ternove, Berezove, Temirivka, Kamyshivakha, Olhivske. Seven more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled an enemy attack near Poltavka. The settlements of Bilohirya and Zaliznychne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked twice near Novoandriivka and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assault actions of the occupiers. The aggressor's aviation launched unguided air missiles at Olhivka.

Recall

On September 13, Russian troops lost 880 soldiers and 42 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.09.25 amount to 1,094,610 people.

