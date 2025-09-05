172 combat engagements took place on the front line in 24 hours, occupiers actively used missiles and drones - General Staff

Over the past day, 172 combat engagements were recorded. Russian occupiers launched two missile and 78 air strikes, used three missiles, and dropped 136 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers also carried out 4861 shellings, including 80 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5607 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes were carried out on the areas of the settlements of Zaliznyi Mist in Chernihiv Oblast; Bilohirya, Stepnohirsk, Chervona Krynytsia in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Kozatske in Kherson Oblast.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks. The enemy launched 15 air strikes, dropped a total of 33 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 249 artillery shellings, including 10 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces stopped eight enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka, and in the directions of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the Russians attacked 18 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, Novomykhailivka, and in the directions of Novyi Myr, Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 28 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and towards Yampil, Dronivka, Siversk, and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, nine combat engagements took place. The occupiers tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Bondarne, Virolyubivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians carried out 11 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 47 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Kucheriv Yar, Rubizhne, Nykanorivka, Ivanivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Sukhyi Yar, Zvirove, Myrolyubivka, Kotlyne, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and towards Novopavlivka and Balagan.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Sichneve, Kamyshivakha, Voskresenka, Maliivka, Temirivka, Zelenyi Hai, and Olhivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions last day.

In the Orikhiv direction, three combat engagements took place in the areas of Kamyanske and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces stopped two enemy attacks in the direction of the settlement of Antonivka.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian occupiers lost 810 soldiers and 50 artillery systems in a day of war with Ukraine. The total combat losses of the aggressor since February 24, 2022, amount to 1,086,220 people.