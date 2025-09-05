172 combat engagements took place on the front line in 24 hours, occupiers actively used missiles and drones - General Staff

$41.370.01
September 4, 05:30 PM • 17382 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 36844 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 30823 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 34126 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 36996 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 28694 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 23829 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 51411 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 42087 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 45334 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 293605 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 286871 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 278973 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 42325 views
"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with ZelenskyyVideo02:33 AM • 5188 views
Publications
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 13657 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 39886 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 29805 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 51411 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 47991 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Slovakia
Hungary
France
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 16235 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 39886 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 17176 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 22706 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 24628 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Fake news
Mi-8
172 combat engagements took place on the front line in 24 hours, occupiers actively used missiles and drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Over the past day, 172 combat engagements were recorded, Russian occupiers launched two missile and 78 air strikes, using 5607 kamikaze drones. The Defense Forces repelled numerous attacks in all directions, including 47 assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction.

172 combat engagements took place on the front line in 24 hours, occupiers actively used missiles and drones - General Staff

Over the past day, 172 combat engagements were recorded. Russian occupiers launched two missile and 78 air strikes, used three missiles, and dropped 136 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers also carried out 4861 shellings, including 80 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5607 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes were carried out on the areas of the settlements of Zaliznyi Mist in Chernihiv Oblast; Bilohirya, Stepnohirsk, Chervona Krynytsia in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Kozatske in Kherson Oblast.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks. The enemy launched 15 air strikes, dropped a total of 33 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 249 artillery shellings, including 10 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces stopped eight enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka, and in the directions of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the Russians attacked 18 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, Novomykhailivka, and in the directions of Novyi Myr, Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 28 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and towards Yampil, Dronivka, Siversk, and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, nine combat engagements took place. The occupiers tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Bondarne, Virolyubivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians carried out 11 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 47 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Kucheriv Yar, Rubizhne, Nykanorivka, Ivanivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Sukhyi Yar, Zvirove, Myrolyubivka, Kotlyne, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and towards Novopavlivka and Balagan.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Sichneve, Kamyshivakha, Voskresenka, Maliivka, Temirivka, Zelenyi Hai, and Olhivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions last day.

In the Orikhiv direction, three combat engagements took place in the areas of Kamyanske and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces stopped two enemy attacks in the direction of the settlement of Antonivka.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

Russian occupiers lost 810 soldiers and 50 artillery systems in a day of war with Ukraine. The total combat losses of the aggressor since February 24, 2022, amount to 1,086,220 people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Siversk
Ukraine
Kupyansk