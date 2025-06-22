171 combat engagement at the front per day: maps from the General Staff

On June 21, 171 combat engagements were recorded at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff's summary.

It is noted that the enemy launched five missile attacks with 14 missiles and 82 air strikes, dropped 140 guided aerial bombs, and used 3410 kamikaze drones against the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements.

The enemy also carried out 6366 artillery bombardments, including 88 from multiple launch rocket systems. - reported the General Staff.

They clarified that the enemy carried out airstrikes, particularly in the areas of the settlements of Komisareve, Hlyboke, Pokalyane, Kreidyanka, Artilne, Mylnove in Kharkiv Oblast; Novoekonomichne, Sukhyi Yar, Novotoretske, Pankivka, Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Boikivka, Koptieve, Novopavlivka, Novopil, Voskresenka, Novokhatske, Zorya, Zaporizhzhia, Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Lobkove, Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kozatske in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, seven missile and artillery systems, one ammunition depot, and another important object of the Russian invaders. - the summary says.

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kurskyi directions, Ukrainian warriors repelled 17 attacks by the invaders yesterday. The enemy also launched 12 airstrikes, using 26 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 260 shellings, eight of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy made nine unsuccessful attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, and towards Lypetsk.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were five attacks by the occupiers yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Zahryzove and Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, there were 21 combat engagements. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Yampilivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and towards Cherneshchyna, Olhivka, Novyi Mier, Karpivka.

In the Siversk direction, our troops repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Verkhnokamyanske, Hryhorivka, and towards Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Stupochky, and Predtecyne.

Over the past day, in the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units 15 times in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, towards Yablunivka and Rusyny Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 53 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Myrni, Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Nova Poltavka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Udachne, Horikhove, Kotlyarivka, Zvirove, in the direction of the settlements of Zelenyi Kut, Pokrovsk, Poltava, Novopavlivka, Myrnohrad, Shakhove, Oleksiiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Myrni, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, Novopil.

Over the past day, no combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipil direction.

In the Orikhove direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks in the areas of Novoandriyivka and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, enemy units attempted to advance four times – without success.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, Russian invaders' losses amounted to 1100 personnel. Ukrainian warriors also destroyed nine tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 39 artillery systems, 157 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, seven missiles, and 117 units of enemy automotive equipment.

