170 Million Americans Under Threat from Record Snowstorm: National Guard and "Frost Quakes" Expected

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
11:44 PM • 6262 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
08:34 PM • 8956 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
07:10 PM • 12337 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 13634 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 24762 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 22991 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 17615 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 24902 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 52792 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 22080 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"He hit my wife in the chest with the words 'you all f***ing annoy me'": Mykhailychenko commented on the incident with the beating of a plumberJanuary 23, 02:25 PM • 10350 views
In Zhytomyr region, a man threw a Molotov cocktail into an apartment where his cohabitant and her young son were presentJanuary 23, 02:40 PM • 4564 views
US and EU plan to raise $800 billion for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction - PoliticoJanuary 23, 03:44 PM • 5210 views
Fedorov appointed an advisor on international projects who worked with Google and MicrosoftJanuary 23, 04:14 PM • 16402 views
Teachers are illegally forced to be on duty in shelters and invincibility points - educational ombudswomanJanuary 23, 05:02 PM • 10117 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 24761 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 52791 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 75344 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 71023 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 73179 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
White House
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 22664 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 22128 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 37417 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 52756 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 47265 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

170 Million Americans Under Threat from Record Snowstorm: National Guard and "Frost Quakes" Expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

A massive winter storm has gripped the US, causing extreme snowfall and low temperatures, threatening "frost quakes" in Chicago. Authorities are deploying the National Guard, preparing to mitigate the consequences of the disaster.

170 Million Americans Under Threat from Record Snowstorm: National Guard and "Frost Quakes" Expected

A massive winter storm, stretching 3,200 kilometers from Texas to Maine, has brought extreme snowfall and dangerously low temperatures to much of the United States. States of emergency have been declared in New York, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia, as forecasters predict up to 45 cm of snow, which could paralyze major cities over the weekend. Newsweek reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has officially requested assistance from the National Guard for snow removal operations, as the city prepares for one of the heaviest snowfalls in years. Guard units, which were deployed in the capital in August by order of President Donald Trump, will now shift their focus to supporting utility services.

Devastating Landslide in New Zealand: People Missing on Mount Maunganui22.01.26, 05:39 • 4098 views

Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged residents to avoid travel, as the "extremely large and powerful" storm threatens widespread power outages and transportation disruptions.

The phenomenon of "frost quakes" in Chicago

In the Midwest, particularly in Chicago, temperatures are expected to drop to critical levels, which could trigger a rare phenomenon – cryoseisms, or "frost quakes." AccuWeather meteorologist Adam Doughty explains that due to the instantaneous freezing of groundwater, water expands so rapidly that it causes sudden cracks in the ground, accompanied by loud sounds similar to explosions or earth tremors. Residents have been warned not to panic if they hear rumbling in the middle of the night, as this is a natural reaction of frozen ground.

Federal Response and Humanitarian Aid

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has activated the National Response Coordination Center to oversee the provision of federal support to affected states.

Europe paralyzed by snowfalls: hundreds of flights and trains canceled, thousands of kilometers of traffic jams, casualties reported06.01.26, 14:01 • 7244 views

In Texas and Louisiana, aid collection zones have been established in advance, where 250,000 ready-to-eat meals, 400,000 liters of water, and dozens of generators have been deployed. More than 28 urban search and rescue teams are on full alert, and incident management teams have been deployed to emergency operations centers for rapid disaster response. 

The strongest snowfalls and Arctic cold in 60 years have paralyzed traffic in Asia20.01.26, 21:55 • 13563 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Hurricane in the USA
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
US National Guard
Louisiana
Maine
New Jersey
charity
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Texas
New York City
United States
Chicago