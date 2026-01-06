Europe paralyzed by snowfalls: hundreds of flights and trains canceled, thousands of kilometers of traffic jams, casualties reported

Heavy snowfalls paralyzed Europe: extreme temperatures and heavy snowfalls led to flight and train cancellations, traffic jams, and school closures in many countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

According to media reports, the Netherlands was particularly hard hit by the snowfalls: there, weather conditions and technical malfunctions almost completely paralyzed railway traffic.

At Schiphol Airport, an important international transport hub in Amsterdam, almost 700 flights had to be canceled yesterday - more than half of the approximately 1200 planned takeoffs and landings.

At Paris's Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, airlines were forced to cancel 15% of their flights. In the UK, flights were also canceled at several airports.

France was gripped by traffic jams totaling about 1000 kilometers: in Normandy, Brittany, and around Paris. In Normandy, at least five people died as a result of weather-related accidents.

In Ukraine, a deterioration of the weather is expected in the coming days. Forecasters predict snow, blizzards, and a sharp cold snap.