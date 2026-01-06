Europe paralyzed by snowfalls: hundreds of flights and trains canceled, thousands of kilometers of traffic jams, casualties reported

$42.420.13
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 20902 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 29724 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 56180 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 101741 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 51219 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 50356 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 46959 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 125511 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 72339 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Usman oil depot is on fire in Lipetsk region after drone attackVideoJanuary 6, 03:52 AM • 15063 views
Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefireJanuary 6, 05:19 AM • 15868 views
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in Venezuela08:04 AM • 21324 views
US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The Economist09:19 AM • 16589 views
Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C11:20 AM • 14715 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway11:35 AM • 1242 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 37140 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 101741 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 60957 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 125511 views
UNN Lite
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 22377 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 67140 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 60746 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 56511 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 64155 views
Europe paralyzed by snowfalls: hundreds of flights and trains canceled, thousands of kilometers of traffic jams, casualties reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Heavy snowfalls and extreme temperatures have led to flight cancellations, traffic jams, and school closures across Europe. The Netherlands, France, and the United Kingdom have been most affected, with five fatalities reported in France.

Europe paralyzed by snowfalls: hundreds of flights and trains canceled, thousands of kilometers of traffic jams, casualties reported

Heavy snowfalls paralyzed Europe: extreme temperatures and heavy snowfalls led to flight and train cancellations, traffic jams, and school closures in many countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

According to media reports, the Netherlands was particularly hard hit by the snowfalls: there, weather conditions and technical malfunctions almost completely paralyzed railway traffic.

At Schiphol Airport, an important international transport hub in Amsterdam, almost 700 flights had to be canceled yesterday - more than half of the approximately 1200 planned takeoffs and landings.

At Paris's Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, airlines were forced to cancel 15% of their flights. In the UK, flights were also canceled at several airports.

France was gripped by traffic jams totaling about 1000 kilometers: in Normandy, Brittany, and around Paris. In Normandy, at least five people died as a result of weather-related accidents.

Recall

In Ukraine, a deterioration of the weather is expected in the coming days. Forecasters predict snow, blizzards, and a sharp cold snap.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Frosts in Ukraine
Road traffic accident
Snow in Ukraine
Bild
Amsterdam
Paris
France
Great Britain
Netherlands
Ukraine