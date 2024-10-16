17 Ukrainian universities are included in the Times Higher Education world ranking
Kyiv • UNN
17 higher education institutions of Ukraine have been included in one of the most influential university rankings in the world, Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine reports, UNN writes.
Details
"This year's ranking includes a record number of Ukrainian universities - 17 universities from Dnipro, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Sumy, Uzhhorod, Kharkiv, and Chernivtsi. The number of Ukrainian universities that have applied to participate in the ranking is also a record - 55, which is a third more than last year," the Ministry of Education and Science said.
Sumy State University, as noted, received the highest position among Ukrainian universities, entering the group of universities that took places in the range of 801-1000 in the world ranking. All other Ukrainian institutions are in the 1501+ group. For the first time, the Bogomolets National Medical University, Odesa I. Mechnikov National University, and Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University appeared in the ranking table.
Addendum
According to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025 methodology, universities were evaluated by 18 performance indicators grouped into five generalized indicators: educational activities, research environment, research quality, cooperation with industry, and international openness.
A total of 2095 institutions from 115 countries were evaluated.
The updated university ranking can be viewed at link.