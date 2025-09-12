$41.310.10
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
05:47 PM • 7998 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
05:37 PM • 9658 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 17997 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 25179 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 29385 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 27209 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 22828 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 32085 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 20144 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
168 combat engagements on the front: the enemy used 2236 kamikaze drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Since the beginning of September 12, there have been 168 combat engagements on the front, the enemy launched 1 missile and 57 air strikes. The enemy used 3 missiles, dropped 88 guided aerial bombs, and engaged 2236 kamikaze drones, carrying out 3593 shellings.

168 combat engagements on the front: the enemy used 2236 kamikaze drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of September 12, 168 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched one missile and 57 air strikes, used three missiles and dropped 88 guided aerial bombs, engaged 2236 kamikaze drones for destruction, and carried out 3593 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were 2 attacks by Russian invaders. Today, the enemy launched one missile and 11 air strikes, used three missiles and dropped 19 guided aerial bombs, carried out 102 shellings, including 2 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 14 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnoye, and in the direction of Otradne, Kutkivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks on the positions of our troops. Battles took place in the area of Holubivka and in the direction of Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 13 times in the area of Kolodiazy and in the direction of the settlements of Shandryholove, Stavky. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled 16 out of 18 attempts to attack our positions today. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, Vyimka.

Ukraine expands list of cases for war damage compensation11.09.25, 01:00 • 15578 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped five enemy attacks in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 12 times today in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Poltavka. The Defense Forces contained the enemy's pressure and have already repelled 11 assault actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 37 attempts to push back our units. The greatest activity is observed in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Mayak, Zatyshok, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, Udachne, Muravka, Dachne, Novoukrainka, and towards the settlements of Myrnograd, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Filiia. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 99 and wounded 60 occupiers, destroyed two tanks, three vehicles, four motorcycles, 15 unmanned aerial vehicles, an ammunition depot, and damaged a vehicle, two cannons, a UAV control point, and seven enemy personnel shelters.

- the summary says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through 10 times near the settlements of Vorone, Maliivka, Ternove, Novomykolaivka, Olhivske, and in the direction of Filiia, Ivanivka. Battles continue in one location.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes on the settlements of Bilohirya and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invading forces attacked twice towards Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka. The aggressor's aviation launched strikes on the areas of the settlements of Novoyakovlivka and Veselianka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy carried out two futile attacks on the positions of our defenders, while launching an air strike in the area of the settlement of Lviv.

"No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions," the General Staff added.

Recall

On September 11, the Russian army lost at least 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.09.25 amount to 1,092,780 people.

Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine11.09.25, 17:33 • 32316 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine