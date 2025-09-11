Ukraine expands list of cases for war damage compensation

Compensation for war damages will cover a wider range of cases. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Yulia Svyrydenko noted, on Wednesday, September 10, the Government adopted a number of important changes. Thus, compensation for damages due to the war now includes more categories.

Soon, it will be possible to submit an application not only for the death and disappearance of relatives, harm to health or lost property, but also for forced departures abroad, deportation of children and adults, loss of housing, work or own business. - wrote the Prime Minister of Ukraine in her Telegram channel.

"Submitting an application for compensation for damages, losses or harm to the Register of Damages Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine works, as before, through "Diia," she clarified.

Recall

The Government of Ukraine approved six new categories for the International Register of Damages. Victims of Russian aggression will be able to submit applications through "Diia."

