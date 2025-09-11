Ukraine expands list of cases for war damage compensation

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 15164 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
September 10, 01:48 PM • 38964 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 25757 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
September 10, 12:25 PM • 28701 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 30102 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
September 10, 10:41 AM • 60731 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 81945 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
September 10, 08:33 AM • 64595 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 34873 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 38969 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Exclusives
Hundreds of kilometers from the Ukrainian border: MEP showed a photo of a Russian drone that fell in PolandVideoSeptember 10, 12:53 PM • 8212 views
The Russian Ministry of Defense assures that they did not plan to attack Poland and are ready for negotiations with WarsawSeptember 10, 01:05 PM • 6392 views
EU prepares new sanctions package against 2600 Russians and companiesSeptember 10, 01:09 PM • 12975 views
It is necessary to establish who controlled the drones: Fico on Russian drones in PolandSeptember 10, 01:20 PM • 13621 views
16 Russian drones have already been found in Poland, one of them crashed near a military base07:42 PM • 11196 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:48 PM • 38965 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 10:41 AM • 60731 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 45091 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 81945 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 08:33 AM • 64596 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Lithuania
United Kingdom
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 13134 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 78575 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 71541 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 67618 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 136060 views
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
The New York Times
Diia (service)

Ukraine expands list of cases for war damage compensation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The Ukrainian government has expanded the categories for war damage compensation. Now, applications can be submitted for forced displacement, deportation, loss of housing, employment, and business.

Compensation for war damages will cover a wider range of cases. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Yulia Svyrydenko noted, on Wednesday, September 10, the Government adopted a number of important changes. Thus, compensation for damages due to the war now includes more categories.

Soon, it will be possible to submit an application not only for the death and disappearance of relatives, harm to health or lost property, but also for forced departures abroad, deportation of children and adults, loss of housing, work or own business.

- wrote the Prime Minister of Ukraine in her Telegram channel.

"Submitting an application for compensation for damages, losses or harm to the Register of Damages Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine works, as before, through "Diia," she clarified.

Recall

The Government of Ukraine approved six new categories for the International Register of Damages. Victims of Russian aggression will be able to submit applications through "Diia."

Military Medical Examination of the Armed Forces of Ukraine extends to other law enforcement agencies - Svyrydenko
September 10, 2025, 22:09 • 1676 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine