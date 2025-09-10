Military Medical Examination of the Armed Forces of Ukraine extends to other law enforcement agencies - Svyrydenko

The rules of military medical examination of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will now apply to the SBU, Foreign Intelligence Service, State Border Guard Service, National Guard, and State Protection Department. In addition, the procedure for undergoing medical and military medical examinations has been simplified, including remotely. This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to Yulia Svyrydenko, at the Government meeting on Wednesday, September 10, a number of important changes were adopted. In particular, the work of the military medical commission was streamlined – a single standard of examination was ensured for all Defense Forces.

The rules of military medical examination of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will now apply to the SBU, Foreign Intelligence Service, State Border Guard Service, National Guard, and State Protection Department. - Svyrydenko wrote in her Telegram channel.

It is noted that all of them will use a single Schedule of Diseases to determine fitness for service. Medical examinations for military personnel of these bodies will be conducted in their own medical facilities, and if there are none, in civilian hospitals under contracts.

"We also simplified the process of medical and military medical examinations, including remotely, for military personnel and victims who have been undergoing long-term treatment abroad (12 months or more) and cannot undergo examination in Ukraine," added the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know