Only 14% of complaints against TCC in June were substantiated - AFU

In June, 86% of complaints against territorial recruitment and social support centers (TCC and SP) were related to fakes, manipulations, or information-psychological operations (IPSO). Only 14% of appeals were confirmed after verification. As a result, one person was suspended, five were disciplined, and 30 cases are still under investigation. This was reported by the Land Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In June, 6 out of 7 incidents (86%) related to TCC turned out to be manipulations, fakes, and IPSO. Only 36 appeals (14%) were confirmed - stated in the post.

These appeals had real grounds. As a result of the investigation:

1 person was suspended from duty;

5 people were brought to disciplinary responsibility.

Service investigations are ongoing in 30 more cases.

Society should be informed about violations, investigations, and punishment of all who did not adhere to their official duties or violated the Law - added the Land Forces.

Addition

In particular, in the capital this month, 33 cases of complaints against TCC and SP were registered. Of these, 17 turned out to be fakes and manipulations, and 16 were confirmed. As a result, 1 person was brought to justice. Service investigations are ongoing for the remaining 15 cases.

In Kyiv, continuous monitoring of information regarding possible violations by representatives of TCC and SP during the performance of their official duties in the conditions of a full-scale war is ongoing. All appeals that may indicate such cases are taken into account and thoroughly checked. The approach to assessing such incidents remains balanced: not every report is confirmed, as there are cases of conscious manipulation or disinformation among them – noted the Kyiv City TCC and SP.

Recall

A fabricated document from the Odesa Regional TCC and SP regarding the mobilization of persons with dual Ukrainian and Moldovan citizenship was circulated online. The leadership of the Odesa Regional TCC and SP denied this fake.