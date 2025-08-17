148 clashes, airstrikes, and kamikaze drones: updated General Staff maps

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
August 16, 01:32 PM • 40812 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 79466 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 54767 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 57419 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 53165 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 49093 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 244863 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 212834 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 167537 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 154841 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.2m/s
60%
746mm
Popular news
"The war in Ukraine has historical roots": Fico demands security guarantees for RussiaAugust 16, 08:59 PM • 8398 views
"Stab in the back": Ukrainian officials and experts commented for FT on the results of Trump's meeting with PutinAugust 16, 09:28 PM • 4166 views
In the TOT of Donbas, the occupiers caused a sharp jump in drinking water prices - CNSAugust 16, 11:46 PM • 4826 views
Serbia engulfed in protests: police use gas, ruling party offices destroyedVideo02:15 AM • 18733 views
Ukraine will not be able to safely withdraw troops from Donetsk Oblast without a complete ceasefire - ISW02:47 AM • 10578 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 341639 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 295664 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 299635 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 306865 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 385455 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Aleksandar Vučić
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 43091 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 37257 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 106931 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 174612 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 251815 views
Actual
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Train
Cruise missile
Football

148 clashes, airstrikes, and kamikaze drones: updated General Staff maps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

On August 16, 148 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The occupiers launched 68 airstrikes, dropped 127 guided aerial bombs, used 4718 kamikaze drones, and carried out 5955 shellings.

148 clashes, airstrikes, and kamikaze drones: updated General Staff maps

On August 16, 148 combat engagements were recorded at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched 68 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 127 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4718 kamikaze drones and carried out 5955 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 140 from multiple rocket launchers.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Rudnia, Doroshenkove, Sumy region; Krasnotorka, Bilozerske, Donetsk region; Mezheva, Dnipropetrovsk region; Bilohirya, Preobrazhenka, Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske, Kherson region

- reported the General Staff.

It is indicated that over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy, four artillery pieces, four warehouses of military property and ammunition, and the enemy's command post.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three assault actions of the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropping 26 guided bombs, and also carried out 279 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 11 from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units seven times in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kamyanka, and Ambarnoe.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were 17 attacks by the occupiers during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zapadne, Holubivka, and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 32 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, and towards Serebryanka and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, in the Hryhorivka area, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded; the invader attacked in the Oleksandro-Shultyne area.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, and towards Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 51 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Chunyshine, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Muravka, and Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 26 times in the areas of the settlements of Novokhatske, Vilne Pole, Myrny, Piddubne, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Temirivka, Maliivka, and Olhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled the invaders' offensive towards Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made two futile attempts to approach our positions.

In the Huliaipole direction, over the past day, the occupiers did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 900 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized four tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 49 artillery systems, a multiple rocket launcher, an air defense system, 186 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 88 units of the occupiers' automotive equipment.

Sikorski: Trump gave Putin a chance to get out of this criminal war, but so far there is no result17.08.25, 03:15 • 2364 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kursk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Multiple rocket launcher
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle