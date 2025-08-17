148 clashes, airstrikes, and kamikaze drones: updated General Staff maps

On August 16, 148 combat engagements were recorded at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched 68 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 127 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4718 kamikaze drones and carried out 5955 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 140 from multiple rocket launchers.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Rudnia, Doroshenkove, Sumy region; Krasnotorka, Bilozerske, Donetsk region; Mezheva, Dnipropetrovsk region; Bilohirya, Preobrazhenka, Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske, Kherson region - reported the General Staff.

It is indicated that over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy, four artillery pieces, four warehouses of military property and ammunition, and the enemy's command post.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three assault actions of the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropping 26 guided bombs, and also carried out 279 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 11 from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units seven times in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kamyanka, and Ambarnoe.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were 17 attacks by the occupiers during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zapadne, Holubivka, and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 32 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, and towards Serebryanka and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, in the Hryhorivka area, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded; the invader attacked in the Oleksandro-Shultyne area.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, and towards Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 51 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Chunyshine, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Muravka, and Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 26 times in the areas of the settlements of Novokhatske, Vilne Pole, Myrny, Piddubne, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Temirivka, Maliivka, and Olhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled the invaders' offensive towards Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made two futile attempts to approach our positions.

In the Huliaipole direction, over the past day, the occupiers did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 900 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized four tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 49 artillery systems, a multiple rocket launcher, an air defense system, 186 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 88 units of the occupiers' automotive equipment.

