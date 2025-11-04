144 combat engagements recorded at the front: Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized over a hundred occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction

ukenru
06:53 PM • 11673 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 23482 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
05:53 PM • 22036 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
05:22 PM • 22284 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 23597 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 38499 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 35661 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 18997 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 18201 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15526 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 36922 views
Putin and Trump's meeting at the G20 summit in South Africa will not take place; the Kremlin announced its delegation without the dictatorPhotoNovember 4, 03:36 PM • 10515 views
Gopichand Hinduja, UK's richest man, diesNovember 4, 03:56 PM • 5068 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 18636 views
Vatican officially stated: the world was saved by Jesus, not the Virgin Mary – new decree of the Pope06:09 PM • 19851 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 38499 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 36974 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 35661 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 56608 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 54115 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Liashko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Israel
Pokrovsk
South Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 18683 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 35156 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 38700 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 34167 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 38150 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
The New York Times
Nord Stream

144 combat engagements recorded at the front: Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized over a hundred occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 802 views

On November 4, 144 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled numerous attacks in the Southern, Kupyansk, Sloviansk, and Pokrovsk directions.

144 combat engagements recorded at the front: Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized over a hundred occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of November 4, 144 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Defense Forces repelled numerous attacks in various directions, including Southern, Kupyansk, Sloviansk, and Pokrovsk. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated November 4, 2025.

Details

According to operational information as of 10:00 PM, on Tuesday, November 4, 144 combat engagements took place at the front.

Today, the occupiers launched one missile and 35 air strikes, used six missiles, and dropped 57 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 3,029 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,668 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched 5 air strikes, dropped a total of 10 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 135 shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped seven enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out five offensive actions near Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, throughout the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions ten times near Hrekivka, Novoselivka, Koroviy Yar, Drobycheve, and in the direction of Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks near Serebryanka, Vyimka, Pereyizne, Siversk, and in the direction of Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement took place in the area of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 11 times. The occupiers focused their main offensive efforts in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, and towards Berestok and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried to break through our defense 49 times in the areas of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Novoukrainka, Dachne.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 107 occupiers, 55 of whom were irrevocably lost. Also, 21 unmanned aerial vehicles, two units of automotive and four units of special equipment, and one control point for unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers hit two units of automotive transport and two control points for unmanned aerial vehicles.

- the report says.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 15 times towards Yehorivka, Novoivanivka, Yalta, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Novohryhorivka. Air strikes were carried out in the areas of Pokrovske and Oleksiivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled three Russian attacks near Novomykolaivka. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Solodke, Polohy, and Ternuvate.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Stepove and Novoandriivka. The Defense Forces successfully stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made three futile attempts to advance in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported details regarding the defense of Pokrovsk, indicating that they continue the operation in the defined area of responsibility, fierce battles with Russian occupiers are ongoing, and combat work aimed at eliminating enemy attempts to expand fire influence on logistics in the GUR's area of responsibility is underway.

Zelenskyy met with Azov fighters in the Dobropillia direction: discussed the situation at the front and needs04.11.25, 13:27 • 2226 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine