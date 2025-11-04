144 combat engagements recorded at the front: Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized over a hundred occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of November 4, 144 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Defense Forces repelled numerous attacks in various directions, including Southern, Kupyansk, Sloviansk, and Pokrovsk. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated November 4, 2025.

According to operational information as of 10:00 PM, on Tuesday, November 4, 144 combat engagements took place at the front.

Today, the occupiers launched one missile and 35 air strikes, used six missiles, and dropped 57 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 3,029 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,668 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched 5 air strikes, dropped a total of 10 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 135 shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped seven enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out five offensive actions near Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, throughout the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions ten times near Hrekivka, Novoselivka, Koroviy Yar, Drobycheve, and in the direction of Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks near Serebryanka, Vyimka, Pereyizne, Siversk, and in the direction of Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement took place in the area of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 11 times. The occupiers focused their main offensive efforts in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, and towards Berestok and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried to break through our defense 49 times in the areas of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Novoukrainka, Dachne.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 107 occupiers, 55 of whom were irrevocably lost. Also, 21 unmanned aerial vehicles, two units of automotive and four units of special equipment, and one control point for unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers hit two units of automotive transport and two control points for unmanned aerial vehicles. - the report says.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 15 times towards Yehorivka, Novoivanivka, Yalta, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Novohryhorivka. Air strikes were carried out in the areas of Pokrovske and Oleksiivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled three Russian attacks near Novomykolaivka. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Solodke, Polohy, and Ternuvate.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Stepove and Novoandriivka. The Defense Forces successfully stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made three futile attempts to advance in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported details regarding the defense of Pokrovsk, indicating that they continue the operation in the defined area of responsibility, fierce battles with Russian occupiers are ongoing, and combat work aimed at eliminating enemy attempts to expand fire influence on logistics in the GUR's area of responsibility is underway.

