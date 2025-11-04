Zelenskyy met with Azov fighters in the Dobropillia direction: discussed the situation at the front and needs

ukenru
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 1558 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
12:32 PM • 5212 views
The European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms."
11:55 AM • 9382 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
11:12 AM • 10805 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 18676 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 39306 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 06:34 AM • 23671 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 80320 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 46199 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 43799 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Germany calls for a complete halt to steel imports from RussiaNovember 4, 04:42 AM • 16202 views
Oil prices fell amid oversupply fears after OPEC+ production plansNovember 4, 06:25 AM • 4308 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 31535 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 24994 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 7808 views
Publications
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 470 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 1564 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 39307 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 31773 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 80320 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Edi Rama
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 8192 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 25178 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 26772 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 31007 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 40580 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Fox News

Zelenskyy met with Azov fighters in the Dobropillia direction: discussed the situation at the front and needs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1118 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with servicemen of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" in the Dobropillia direction. They discussed the situation at the front, needs, and scaling up drone production, and also awarded the fighters with state honors.

Zelenskyy met with Azov fighters in the Dobropillia direction: discussed the situation at the front and needs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with soldiers of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", who are performing combat missions in the Dobropillia direction. He heard reports from the military, discussed the situation at the front and the most urgent needs, reports  UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram page.

I met with our soldiers at the command post of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", which, together with adjacent units, is defending in the Dobropillia direction. I heard reports from the military, discussed the situation at the front and the most urgent needs, paid a lot of attention to weapons issues, scaling up drone production, the needs of brigades, the experience of the 1st Corps of the NGU "Azov" and others  

- Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State also thanked the soldiers for their service and personally awarded them state awards.

The defenders are serving in an important direction. I thank the soldiers for defending Ukraine and our territorial integrity. This is our state, this is our East, and we will definitely do our best to keep it Ukrainian  

- added the President.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on awarding the "Cross of Military Merit" to soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Alikseyenko and Oleksandr Tishayev, who continuously held positions on the front line for 165 days.

Zelenskyy awarded servicemen, presenting them with "Golden Star" orders, and handed over awards to the families of fallen Heroes. He thanked the defenders for their service and emphasized the importance of maintaining positions at the front.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine