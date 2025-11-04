Zelenskyy met with Azov fighters in the Dobropillia direction: discussed the situation at the front and needs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with soldiers of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", who are performing combat missions in the Dobropillia direction. He heard reports from the military, discussed the situation at the front and the most urgent needs, reports UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram page.

I met with our soldiers at the command post of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", which, together with adjacent units, is defending in the Dobropillia direction. I heard reports from the military, discussed the situation at the front and the most urgent needs, paid a lot of attention to weapons issues, scaling up drone production, the needs of brigades, the experience of the 1st Corps of the NGU "Azov" and others - Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State also thanked the soldiers for their service and personally awarded them state awards.

The defenders are serving in an important direction. I thank the soldiers for defending Ukraine and our territorial integrity. This is our state, this is our East, and we will definitely do our best to keep it Ukrainian - added the President.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on awarding the "Cross of Military Merit" to soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Alikseyenko and Oleksandr Tishayev, who continuously held positions on the front line for 165 days.

Zelenskyy awarded servicemen, presenting them with "Golden Star" orders, and handed over awards to the families of fallen Heroes. He thanked the defenders for their service and emphasized the importance of maintaining positions at the front.