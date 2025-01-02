140 combat engagements at the front: where the occupants attacked the most

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 61265 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150835 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129248 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136740 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135173 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173161 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111023 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165644 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104526 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113979 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132704 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131700 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 49401 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101537 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103750 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150848 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173168 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165648 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193330 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182485 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131700 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132704 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143510 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135084 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152226 views
Actual
140 combat engagements at the front: where the occupants attacked the most

140 combat engagements at the front: where the occupants attacked the most

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31038 views

Over the last day, 140 combat engagements took place, the most active - in the Pokrovsk sector with 38 attacks. The enemy carried out 49 air strikes and made 4113 attacks.

140 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, according to a morning report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In total, 140 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 49 air strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using seven missiles and dropping 79 KABs, and used 1978 kamikaze drones. In addition, it made 4113 attacks, including 204 from multiple rocket launchers.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, as well as two air defense facilities of the Russian invaders.

The situation is as follows:

Seven occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Lozova and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 16 times. He tried to advance near Novosergiyivka, Tverdokhlibove, Kopanky, Makiivka, Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Torske, Terny and in Serebryansky forest.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders near the village of Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 14 firefights were registered in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Stupky and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by air, carried out seven attacks near Toretsk, Diliyivka and in the direction of Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 38 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Solone, Kotlynne, Pishchane, Pokrovske, Novoyelizavetivka, Promin, Zelene, Novooleynivka, Shevchenko, Dachenske and Novovasylivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 26 attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions near Ukrainka, Petropavlivka and Kurakhove.

On the Vremivsky direction, the enemy carried out 19 offensives against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Dachne, Kostiantynopol, Yantarne, Novosilka, Rozlyv and Novyi Komar.

Despite the enemy's active use of bombers in the Orikhiv sector, our troops successfully repelled one enemy attack near Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders stormed the positions of our units near Zabych Island twice without success.

In the Kharkiv and Huliaypilsky sectors, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is using artillery and aviation in the areas of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, conducting reconnaissance.

"In the operational area in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled five attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched one missile and 24 air strikes, using seven missiles and 32 guided bombs, and fired 356 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and settlements," the report says.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Enemy losses over the day: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1370 occupants - General Staff02.01.25, 07:18 • 27910 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising