140 combat engagements at the front: where the occupants attacked the most

140 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, according to a morning report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 49 air strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using seven missiles and dropping 79 KABs, and used 1978 kamikaze drones. In addition, it made 4113 attacks, including 204 from multiple rocket launchers.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, as well as two air defense facilities of the Russian invaders.

The situation is as follows:

Seven occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Lozova and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 16 times. He tried to advance near Novosergiyivka, Tverdokhlibove, Kopanky, Makiivka, Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Torske, Terny and in Serebryansky forest.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders near the village of Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 14 firefights were registered in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Stupky and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by air, carried out seven attacks near Toretsk, Diliyivka and in the direction of Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 38 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Solone, Kotlynne, Pishchane, Pokrovske, Novoyelizavetivka, Promin, Zelene, Novooleynivka, Shevchenko, Dachenske and Novovasylivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 26 attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions near Ukrainka, Petropavlivka and Kurakhove.

On the Vremivsky direction, the enemy carried out 19 offensives against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Dachne, Kostiantynopol, Yantarne, Novosilka, Rozlyv and Novyi Komar.

Despite the enemy's active use of bombers in the Orikhiv sector, our troops successfully repelled one enemy attack near Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders stormed the positions of our units near Zabych Island twice without success.

In the Kharkiv and Huliaypilsky sectors, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is using artillery and aviation in the areas of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, conducting reconnaissance.

"In the operational area in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled five attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched one missile and 24 air strikes, using seven missiles and 32 guided bombs, and fired 356 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and settlements," the report says.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

