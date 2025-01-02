Enemy losses over the day: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1370 occupants - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, Ukrainian troops eliminated 1370 Russian occupants. Also, 4 tanks, 13 infantry fighting vehicles, 20 artillery systems and 69 UAVs were destroyed.
The occupiers lost 1370 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 02/01/25:
- Personnel: 792 170 (+1370).
- Tanks: 9676 (+4).
- Armored combat vehicles: 20056 (+13).
- Artillery systems: 21552 (+20).
- RSVP: 1256.
- Air defense means: 1032.
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 330.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 21200 (+69).
- Cruise missiles: 3003.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 32729 (+54).
- Special equipment: 3675 (+3).
