Enemy losses over the day: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1370 occupants - General Staff

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 65986 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 152393 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130047 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137471 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135704 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174195 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111225 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166444 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104560 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113985 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133730 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132831 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 54832 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102387 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104600 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 152375 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 174179 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166432 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194074 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183212 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132802 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133705 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143810 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135371 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152487 views
Enemy losses over the day: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1370 occupants - General Staff

Enemy losses over the day: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1370 occupants - General Staff

 • 27911 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops eliminated 1370 Russian occupants. Also, 4 tanks, 13 infantry fighting vehicles, 20 artillery systems and 69 UAVs were destroyed.

The occupiers lost 1370 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 02/01/25:

- Personnel: 792 170 (+1370).

- Tanks: 9676 (+4).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20056 (+13).

- Artillery systems: 21552 (+20).

- RSVP: 1256.

- Air defense means: 1032.

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 330.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 21200 (+69).

- Cruise missiles: 3003.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 32729 (+54).

- Special equipment: 3675 (+3).

On the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried to attack in the area of 12 settlements - the General Staff on the situation at the front31.12.24, 16:31 • 20314 views

Julia Kotwicka

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

