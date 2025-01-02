Enemy losses over the day: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1370 occupants - General Staff

The occupiers lost 1370 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 02/01/25:

- Personnel: 792 170 (+1370).

- Tanks: 9676 (+4).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20056 (+13).

- Artillery systems: 21552 (+20).

- RSVP: 1256.

- Air defense means: 1032.

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 330.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 21200 (+69).

- Cruise missiles: 3003.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 32729 (+54).

- Special equipment: 3675 (+3).

