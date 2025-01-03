ukenru
138 battles at the front: where the occupants attacked most actively

138 battles at the front: where the occupants attacked most actively

UNN

 • 27145 views

Over the last day, 138 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Vremivske sectors. The enemy launched 2 missile and 52 air strikes, making over 3,800 attacks.

138 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Vremivske sectors, according to a morning report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In total, 138 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 52 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, including two missiles and dropped 102 KABs. In addition, they fired over 3,800 times, including 159 times from multiple rocket launchers.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two command posts and three other important enemy targets.

The situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy twice tried to storm the positions of our troops near Vovchansk. He was repulsed.

Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Zakhidne, Dvorichna and Kruhlyakivka in the Kupyansk sector, where four occupants' attacks took place over the day.

The enemy attacked 16 times in the Lyman sector yesterday. They tried to penetrate our defense near Nadiya, Makiivka, Terny, Hryhorivka and in Serebryansky forest.

One enemy attack was repelled by our defenders near Bilohorivka in the Siversky sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked four times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

The enemy carried out six attacks in the Toretsk sector near the settlements of Toretsk, Nyzhyk and Shcherbynivka. The enemy directed most of the attacks at Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 38 aggressor attacks in the areas of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Shevchenko, Uspenivka, Solone and Novovasylivka.

Defense forces repelled 27 enemy attacks in the Kurakhove sector. The occupants were most actively trying to advance near Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Shevchenko, Dachne and Kurakhove.

On the Vremivsky direction, the enemy launched 24 assaults on our positions in the areas of Yantarne, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka and in the direction of Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv and Novosilka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks, the enemy was not successful.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"Ten combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector yesterday, the enemy carried out six air strikes, using nine guided missiles," the report says.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Plus 1080 Russian occupants and 14 armored vehicles: General Staff updates data on enemy losses03.01.25, 07:43 • 105237 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

