137 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched almost 5.3 thousand drones - General Staff

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
07:39 PM • 2600 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
06:25 PM • 6128 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
04:50 PM • 10835 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
04:41 PM • 12296 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 10899 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 19315 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 27305 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 16268 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 24075 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 34210 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
80%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Second round of talks in Abu Dhabi: Peskov revealed who is part of the Russian delegationFebruary 3, 10:54 AM • 12004 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 18437 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 19515 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 10792 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"02:37 PM • 17545 views
Publications
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"02:37 PM • 17551 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 19521 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 61236 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 70331 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 54010 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Musician
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriage06:03 PM • 3118 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"Video04:57 PM • 4034 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 10794 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 18441 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 31361 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Instagram
The Diplomat

137 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched almost 5.3 thousand drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Since the beginning of the day, 137 combat engagements have been recorded on the front. The enemy launched two missile strikes, used 5295 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2904 shellings.

137 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched almost 5.3 thousand drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 137 combat engagements have taken place at the front. As reported by the General Staff, 5295 kamikaze drones were used and 2904 shellings were carried out, UNN reports.

The enemy launched two missile strikes, using 72 missiles, 38 air strikes, dropped 83 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5295 kamikaze drones and carried out 2904 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the report says.

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched three air strikes, carried out 74 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Prylipka and Maryine. Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks, and two more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Three attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked in the area of Kurylovka, Petropavlivka, and Novoosinove. One more combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped seven attacks in the area of Zarichne, Stavky, Lyman, and towards Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled 11 attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Zakitne, Svyato-Pokrovske, Platonivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and in the area of Dronivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to advance in the area of Predtechyne. The attack was repelled.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders seven times today near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, and Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 32 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Shakhtove, Novyi Donbas, Pokrovsk, Svitlo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Myrnograd, Sofiivka, and towards Ivanivka, Hannivka, and Rodynske. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 38 occupiers and wounded 14; destroyed 65 unmanned aerial vehicles, eight units of automotive transport, one ground robotic complex, and also hit eight units of automotive equipment and 10 shelters of enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped two attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Andriivka-Klevtsove and Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, 24 attacks by the occupiers took place - in the areas of Huliaipole, Novopole, Zelene, Svyatopetrivka, Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Pryluky, and towards Myrny.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice, in the area of Prymorske and Plavni.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Minus 850 soldiers and over a thousand UAVs: the General Staff reported on the occupiers' losses per day02.02.26, 07:34 • 4220 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk