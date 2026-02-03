137 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched almost 5.3 thousand drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 137 combat engagements have taken place at the front. As reported by the General Staff, 5295 kamikaze drones were used and 2904 shellings were carried out, UNN reports.

The enemy launched two missile strikes, using 72 missiles, 38 air strikes, dropped 83 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5295 kamikaze drones and carried out 2904 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the report says.

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched three air strikes, carried out 74 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Prylipka and Maryine. Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks, and two more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Three attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked in the area of Kurylovka, Petropavlivka, and Novoosinove. One more combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped seven attacks in the area of Zarichne, Stavky, Lyman, and towards Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled 11 attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Zakitne, Svyato-Pokrovske, Platonivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and in the area of Dronivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to advance in the area of Predtechyne. The attack was repelled.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders seven times today near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, and Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 32 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Shakhtove, Novyi Donbas, Pokrovsk, Svitlo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Myrnograd, Sofiivka, and towards Ivanivka, Hannivka, and Rodynske. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 38 occupiers and wounded 14; destroyed 65 unmanned aerial vehicles, eight units of automotive transport, one ground robotic complex, and also hit eight units of automotive equipment and 10 shelters of enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped two attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Andriivka-Klevtsove and Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, 24 attacks by the occupiers took place - in the areas of Huliaipole, Novopole, Zelene, Svyatopetrivka, Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Pryluky, and towards Myrny.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice, in the area of Prymorske and Plavni.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

