137 combat engagements: Lyman and Pokrovsk directions under the strongest attack

Since the beginning of the day, August 28, 137 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front, with the hottest situation observed in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions, which the Russians attacked 68 times in total. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00 on August 28, 2025, regarding the Russian invasion, 137 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

The enemy launched one combined missile and air strike and 50 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 33 missiles and dropping 74 guided aerial bombs, carried out 2276 kamikaze drone strikes and 3619 shellings - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight assault actions of the occupiers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried five times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions in the areas of Zapadne, Synkivka, Holubivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 31 attacks, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske, and towards Yampil, Dronivka, and Serebrianka.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers stopped nine attacks near Hryhorivka, Vyyimka, and Pereyizne; one more battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped four enemy attempts to advance towards Stupochky.

The enemy tried six times to break into our defense in the Toretsk direction in the area of Shcherbynivka. Kostiantynivka and Illinivka were subjected to air strikes.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 37 assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Dachensk, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, and Novoukrainka.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 125 occupiers, 90 of whom were irrevocably lost. An artillery system, six units of automotive equipment, nine unmanned aerial vehicles, two UAV control points, and two warehouses of military-technical equipment were destroyed. In addition, an artillery system and nine shelters for enemy personnel were damaged - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped ten enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Voskresenka, Maliivka, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Oleksandrograf, and Zaporizke; five more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Malomykhailivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, no offensive actions by the occupiers were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement took place - the enemy tried to advance near the settlement of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the invaders.

