137 combat engagements: Lyman and Pokrovsk directions under the strongest attack

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 18303 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 33026 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 102583 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 55452 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 68626 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 107997 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 121371 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 104391 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 116853 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 84271 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
74%
752mm
Popular news
Madyar responded to the entry ban to Hungary: "Stick your sanctions and restrictions up your ass"August 28, 12:49 PM • 5374 views
Kyiv funicular suspended: police involved in ongoing operationsAugust 28, 01:09 PM • 6392 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 53717 views
Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28: police showed first footage after the attackVideoAugust 28, 04:19 PM • 7736 views
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: Israeli Foreign Ministry reacts to terrorist attack06:17 PM • 6150 views
Publications
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 18303 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 53748 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 102583 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 193425 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 195859 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Guterres
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 124852 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 155131 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 156918 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 147585 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 178183 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pantsir missile system
S-300 missile system

137 combat engagements: Lyman and Pokrovsk directions under the strongest attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

On August 28, 137 combat engagements were recorded at the front, 68 of them in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions. The enemy launched 50 air strikes, using 33 missiles and 74 guided aerial bombs.

137 combat engagements: Lyman and Pokrovsk directions under the strongest attack

Since the beginning of the day, August 28, 137 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front, with the hottest situation observed in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions, which the Russians attacked 68 times in total. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00 on August 28, 2025, regarding the Russian invasion, 137 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

The enemy launched one combined missile and air strike and 50 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 33 missiles and dropping 74 guided aerial bombs, carried out 2276 kamikaze drone strikes and 3619 shellings

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight assault actions of the occupiers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried five times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions in the areas of Zapadne, Synkivka, Holubivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 31 attacks, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske, and towards Yampil, Dronivka, and Serebrianka. 

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers stopped nine attacks near Hryhorivka, Vyyimka, and Pereyizne; one more battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped four enemy attempts to advance towards Stupochky.

The enemy tried six times to break into our defense in the Toretsk direction in the area of Shcherbynivka. Kostiantynivka and Illinivka were subjected to air strikes.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 37 assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Dachensk, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, and Novoukrainka. 

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 125 occupiers, 90 of whom were irrevocably lost. An artillery system, six units of automotive equipment, nine unmanned aerial vehicles, two UAV control points, and two warehouses of military-technical equipment were destroyed. In addition, an artillery system and nine shelters for enemy personnel were damaged

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped ten enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Voskresenka, Maliivka, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Oleksandrograf, and Zaporizke; five more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Malomykhailivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, no offensive actions by the occupiers were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement took place - the enemy tried to advance near the settlement of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the invaders.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated a gradual decrease in Russia's military potential, despite its mobilization resources and weapon stockpiles. Russia's aggression has escalated into a war of attrition, where Ukraine is strengthening its positions.

Ukraine has a vision of how to return all temporarily occupied territories. Kyiv, together with its partners, modeled military situations 10-15 years ahead and has an understanding of how to move and develop. This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk during the International Forum of the Expert Network of the International Crimea Platform.

War in Ukraine will not end this year - Italian Foreign Minister28.08.25, 20:20 • 2812 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine