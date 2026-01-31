$42.850.00
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 12280 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 13544 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 13115 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
10:00 AM • 17299 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 10628 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 24560 views
Ukraine and Russia came "very close to a deal" - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 43664 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
January 30, 06:21 PM • 49037 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
January 30, 05:20 PM • 29300 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
135 combat engagements took place on the front: the enemy is actively attacking in three directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Since the beginning of the day, 135 combat engagements have been recorded. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions.

135 combat engagements took place on the front: the enemy is actively attacking in three directions

Since the beginning of the day, 135 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Rohizne, Pavlivka, Starykove, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Budky of Sumy region 

- the summary says.

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy made one attempt to attack, 48 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked 14 times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipka and towards the settlements of Grafske, Vilcha, Vovchanski Khutory. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Novoosinove, Novoplatonivka. In total, six combat engagements took place in this direction, three of which are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Drobycheve, Serednie, Zarichne and towards Stavky, Novosergiyivka, Shyikivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing. 

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance five times to the positions of our troops in the area of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka and towards Zakitne. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 29 offensive actions near the settlements of Pleshchiyivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Kleban-Byk and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiyivka. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 51 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filya and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Ivanivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 47 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked five times, in the area of Verbove and towards Oleksandrograf, Danylivka, Novy Zaporizhzhia. Malomykhailivka was subjected to an air strike with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks by the occupiers, in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, Svyatopetrivka. In addition, enemy aircraft launched strikes on the settlement of Verkhnya Tersa. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Plavni and towards Lukyanivske.  

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.  

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

