135 combat engagements took place on the front: the enemy is actively attacking in three directions

Since the beginning of the day, 135 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Rohizne, Pavlivka, Starykove, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Budky of Sumy region - the summary says.

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy made one attempt to attack, 48 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked 14 times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipka and towards the settlements of Grafske, Vilcha, Vovchanski Khutory. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Novoosinove, Novoplatonivka. In total, six combat engagements took place in this direction, three of which are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Drobycheve, Serednie, Zarichne and towards Stavky, Novosergiyivka, Shyikivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance five times to the positions of our troops in the area of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka and towards Zakitne. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 29 offensive actions near the settlements of Pleshchiyivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Kleban-Byk and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiyivka. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 51 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filya and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Ivanivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 47 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked five times, in the area of Verbove and towards Oleksandrograf, Danylivka, Novy Zaporizhzhia. Malomykhailivka was subjected to an air strike with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks by the occupiers, in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, Svyatopetrivka. In addition, enemy aircraft launched strikes on the settlement of Verkhnya Tersa. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Plavni and towards Lukyanivske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Occupant losses: Russian troops lost 880 soldiers and almost 700 UAVs in a day