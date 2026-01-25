127 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours: updated maps from the General Staff

$43.170.00
January 24, 06:16 PM • 15708 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 31889 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 28351 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 37615 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 36837 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 47536 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 44307 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 35324 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 29509 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 72266 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin may take place soon - AxiosJanuary 24, 10:28 PM • 8948 views
Attack on Kyiv region: the OVA reported on the consequences of enemy strikesJanuary 25, 12:06 AM • 10012 views
"Very constructive": Witkoff commented on trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the USJanuary 25, 12:41 AM • 13871 views
Residential buildings and critical infrastructure: 170 objects damaged by Russian strikes on Saturday - Ministry of Internal AffairsJanuary 25, 01:15 AM • 6666 views
ECtHR orders Ukraine to pay compensation to ex-judge Tandyr for detention in pre-trial detention center03:35 AM • 9366 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 72266 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 85707 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 99579 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 93479 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 94472 views
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Europe
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 15813 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 16328 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 33071 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 33621 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 46688 views
Heating
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Bild

127 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours: updated maps from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 734 views

On January 24, 127 combat engagements took place on the front line. The invaders launched three missile and 95 air strikes, using 25 missiles and dropping 248 guided aerial bombs.

127 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours: updated maps from the General Staff

On January 24, 127 combat engagements were recorded at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's summary.

Details

It is noted that yesterday the invaders launched three missile and 95 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using 25 missiles and dropping 248 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 7503 kamikaze drones and carried out 3720 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 112 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on the settlements of Zirnytsia, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia region.

- the summary states.

It is indicated that over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of the enemy.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched two air strikes yesterday, dropping seven guided bombs and carrying out 107 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, two of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Fyholivka, and towards the settlements of Kruhle and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, two attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of the settlement of Pishchane and towards Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Drobycheve, Zarichne, Torske, and towards Druzhliubivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, near the settlement of Zvanivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops once.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Markove.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Stepanivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 44 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Dorozhne, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Ivanivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions four times in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance 16 times on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrnyi, and towards Sviatopetrivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Dobropillia, Zelene, Varvarivka, Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two attacks in the areas of Plavni and Prymorske.

Over the past day, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to attack in the Prydniprovsky direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the aggressor's offensive groups forming were detected.

"Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in personnel and equipment and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear," the General Staff added.

Recall

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1020 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized two tanks, one armored combat vehicle, 32 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, three air defense systems, 15 missiles, 847 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 115 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Fedorov appointed Sternenko as an advisor on the use of UAVs at the front22.01.26, 21:20 • 5375 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes