127 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours: updated maps from the General Staff

On January 24, 127 combat engagements were recorded at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's summary.

Details

It is noted that yesterday the invaders launched three missile and 95 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using 25 missiles and dropping 248 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 7503 kamikaze drones and carried out 3720 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 112 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on the settlements of Zirnytsia, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia region. - the summary states.

It is indicated that over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of the enemy.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched two air strikes yesterday, dropping seven guided bombs and carrying out 107 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, two of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Fyholivka, and towards the settlements of Kruhle and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, two attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of the settlement of Pishchane and towards Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Drobycheve, Zarichne, Torske, and towards Druzhliubivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, near the settlement of Zvanivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops once.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Markove.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Stepanivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 44 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Dorozhne, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Ivanivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions four times in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance 16 times on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrnyi, and towards Sviatopetrivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Dobropillia, Zelene, Varvarivka, Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two attacks in the areas of Plavni and Prymorske.

Over the past day, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to attack in the Prydniprovsky direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the aggressor's offensive groups forming were detected.

"Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in personnel and equipment and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear," the General Staff added.

Recall

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1020 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized two tanks, one armored combat vehicle, 32 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, three air defense systems, 15 missiles, 847 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 115 units of enemy automotive equipment.

