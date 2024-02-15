In occupied Mariupol, 12 high-rise buildings are left without heating, a number of houses have no electricity

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, another breakdown in communications and a power line failure occurred. Residents of the city observe that visiting specialists from Russia are digging up pipes, and then everything just "stands still." Similar situations are observed in different parts of the city, with residents complaining about the lack of heat.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, UNN reports.

In occupied Mariupol, 12 high-rise buildings on Budivelnykiv Avenue were left without heating. The reason is another breakdown in communications. This was reported by local public media. - informs the agency.

Workers from St. Petersburg are working on replacing the pipes: Russians who come to the city dig up the pipes, and then everything just "stands still," the agency writes, citing the situation on Shevchenko Boulevard.

Another disadvantage is the lack of electricity: power lines along Zelinskoho Street along apartment buildings 59, 61 and 63 are faulty, so people have no electricity.

Similar situations are observed in different parts of the city. Mariupol residents are complaining about the lack of heat. The occupiers have failed the "heating season" for the second time. The pseudo-authorities have failed to replace the networks and are unable to cope with massive accidents. - says the Mariupol City Council.

