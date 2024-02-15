In occupied Mariupol, 12 high-rise buildings are left without heating, a number of houses have no electricity

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105583 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114380 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156974 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160243 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258003 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175529 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166444 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148473 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230364 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113119 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 50085 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 56646 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 54878 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 32081 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 44810 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 257952 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230330 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216044 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241599 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228088 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 105541 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 79178 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 84853 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114515 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115347 views
In occupied Mariupol, 12 high-rise buildings are left without heating, a number of houses have no electricity

In occupied Mariupol, 12 high-rise buildings are left without heating, a number of houses have no electricity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23664 views

In occupied Mariupol, 12 high-rise buildings on Budivelnykiv Avenue were left without heating due to another breakdown in communications.

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, another breakdown in communications and a power line failure occurred. Residents of the city observe that visiting specialists from Russia are digging up pipes, and then everything just "stands still." Similar situations are observed in different parts of the city, with residents complaining about the lack of heat.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, UNN reports.

In occupied Mariupol, 12 high-rise buildings on Budivelnykiv Avenue were left without heating. The reason is another breakdown in communications. This was reported by local public media.

-  informs the agency.

Workers from St. Petersburg are working on replacing the pipes: Russians who come to the city dig up the pipes, and then everything just "stands still," the agency writes, citing the situation on Shevchenko Boulevard.

Image

Another disadvantage is the lack of electricity: power lines along Zelinskoho Street along apartment buildings 59, 61 and 63 are faulty, so people have no electricity.

Similar situations are observed in different parts of the city. Mariupol residents are complaining about the lack of heat. The occupiers have failed the "heating season" for the second time. The pseudo-authorities have failed to replace the networks and are unable to cope with massive accidents. 

- says the Mariupol City Council.

Recall

Residents of Mariupol who have retained their Ukrainian passports are now living in a virtual ghetto, as they have no right to leave the cityor receive medical care, says videographer and filmmaker Mstislav Chernov.

Ukraine demands explanations from Germany's public broadcaster ZDF regarding the visit of their journalist to occupied Mariupol, who filmed a report there  in the spirit of Russian propagandists.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol

Contact us about advertising