116 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
February 23, 05:51 PM • 15191 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 32329 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 25604 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 25562 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 20029 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
February 23, 03:29 PM • 15117 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 02:58 PM • 13221 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 13154 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 49196 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 52888 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2m/s
93%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Mykolaiv police show video from the scene of the terrorist attack at the gas stationVideoFebruary 23, 09:28 PM • 11843 views
Police car exploded in Moscow, there are casualtiesVideoFebruary 23, 09:51 PM • 10113 views
Zelenskyy congratulated the new Prime Minister of the Netherlands: what the President told the youngest head of government in the country's historyFebruary 23, 11:22 PM • 12387 views
Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties increasedPhotoFebruary 24, 12:34 AM • 5574 views
Russian oil sells at largest discount in three years due to sanctions - Bloomberg01:47 AM • 8036 views
Publications
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 28683 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 49143 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 52836 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 145711 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 154750 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Kaya Kallas
Bloggers
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
United States
Lviv
Dnipro (city)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 14888 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 13021 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 14185 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 33169 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 67152 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
9K720 Iskander

116 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

February 24, 2026, marks the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion. Over the past day, 116 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy launched missile and air strikes, and used kamikaze drones.

116 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Tuesday, February 24, 2026, marks the 4th anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Over the past day, February 23, 116 combat engagements were recorded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Yesterday, Russian occupiers launched one missile strike on the territory of Ukraine, as well as 96 air strikes, dropping 265 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy used 8915 kamikaze drones and carried out 2346 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements, including 71 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy launched guided bomb attacks on settlements, including Havrylivka, Velykomykhailivka, Prosiana, Levadne, Pokrovske, Katerynivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Vozdvyzhivka, Myrny, Huliaipilske, Novoselevka, Charivne, Dolynka, Luhivske, Liubytske, Orikhiv, Veselianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck ten areas of personnel concentration, six command posts, an artillery system, and one other important target of the Russian invaders. Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 920 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized two tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 50 artillery systems, one air defense system, 1693 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 190 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers

- reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

On the night of February 24, 2026, Russians attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 133 attack drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down or suppressed 111 enemy drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine