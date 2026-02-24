116 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Tuesday, February 24, 2026, marks the 4th anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Over the past day, February 23, 116 combat engagements were recorded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Yesterday, Russian occupiers launched one missile strike on the territory of Ukraine, as well as 96 air strikes, dropping 265 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy used 8915 kamikaze drones and carried out 2346 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements, including 71 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy launched guided bomb attacks on settlements, including Havrylivka, Velykomykhailivka, Prosiana, Levadne, Pokrovske, Katerynivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Vozdvyzhivka, Myrny, Huliaipilske, Novoselevka, Charivne, Dolynka, Luhivske, Liubytske, Orikhiv, Veselianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck ten areas of personnel concentration, six command posts, an artillery system, and one other important target of the Russian invaders. Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 920 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized two tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 50 artillery systems, one air defense system, 1693 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 190 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers - reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

On the night of February 24, 2026, Russians attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 133 attack drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down or suppressed 111 enemy drones.