Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
02:12 PM • 1450 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
01:37 PM • 2880 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
12:53 PM • 5362 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 10857 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
11:46 AM • 9866 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 10685 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
November 27, 08:20 AM • 13388 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
November 27, 07:45 AM • 25216 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
November 27, 07:27 AM • 16288 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
02:12 PM • 1442 views
112 combat engagements recorded at the front, enemy actively operating in three directions - General Staff

 328 views

Since the beginning of the day, 112 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions, having carried out 72 shellings.

Since the beginning of the day, 112 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Ukrainian defenders have already repelled five enemy attacks in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, and two more attacks are ongoing.

The enemy also launched one air strike, dropped three guided aerial bombs, and carried out 72 shellings.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times near Vovchansk, Ambarnyi, and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Mala Shapkovka, Pishchane, Novoplatonivka, and one more combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 12 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Serednie, Novoselivka, Shandryholove, and towards Stavky. The Defense Forces successfully stopped eight attempts of the enemy's advance, and battles are ongoing in four locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to break through ten times in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Vyyimka, Fedorivka, and in the direction of Zakitne; currently, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement took place in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, today the invader attacked 16 times in the directions of Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, Stepanivka, and in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 32 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Zatyshok, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Pishchane, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Dachne, and in the directions of Hryshyne and Novopavlivka. Eleven combat engagements are ongoing.

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked ten times near the settlements of Yalta, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Verbove, Pryvilne, Rybne, and in the direction of Oleksiivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped ten enemy attempts to advance near the settlements of Zatyshshia, Solodke, Chervone, and in the directions of the settlements of Dobropillia, Pryluky, Varvarivka, Huliaipole. Four enemy attacks are still ongoing. The settlements of Ternuvate and Huliaipole were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled five enemy attacks towards Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, and in the area of Stepove. One more combat engagement with the enemy is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In other sectors of the front, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized over a thousand soldiers, two aircraft, and hundreds of UAVs in a day - General Staff27.11.25, 07:15

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine