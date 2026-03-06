111 out of 141 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Russia attacked Ukraine with 141 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of attack UAVs on the night of March 6. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 111 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 141 drones overnight, 111 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 6 (from 6:00 p.m. on March 5), the enemy attacked with 141 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 100 of them were "Shaheds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 111 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 24 attack UAVs were hit at 16 locations, and downed (debris) fell at one location.
The attack, as indicated, is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
