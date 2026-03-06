111 out of 141 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 141 drones overnight, 111 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 6 (from 6:00 p.m. on March 5), the enemy attacked with 141 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 100 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 111 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 24 attack UAVs were hit at 16 locations, and downed (debris) fell at one location. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 950 occupiers and over 1,600 drones