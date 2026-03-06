111 out of 141 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

$43.720.26
March 5, 11:07 PM • 11742 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 23031 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 27689 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 61005 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 105933 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 52404 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 45686 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 73059 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 27308 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 51127 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Popular news
Trump hosted MLS champions Inter Miami and their captain Messi at the White HouseVideoMarch 5, 10:01 PM • 5388 views
Trump called military operation against Iran more important than rising fuel prices in the USMarch 5, 10:16 PM • 6594 views
Oschadbank announced the abduction of its cash collectors and a large sum of valuables in HungaryMarch 5, 10:58 PM • 8736 views
Israel's Defense Minister revealed details of the plan to eliminate Ali KhameneiMarch 5, 11:33 PM • 5894 views
Russia plans to double the number of drone units by recruiting young people01:00 AM • 7580 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 29361 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 59616 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 81383 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 80993 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Narendra Modi
Musician
Iran
United States
Ukraine
Israel
Tehran
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUI02:40 AM • 4588 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 12834 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 15636 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 36954 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 43659 views
Technology
The Diplomat
Gold
Social network
Shahed-136

111 out of 141 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 141 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of attack UAVs on the night of March 6. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 111 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

111 out of 141 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 141 drones overnight, 111 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 6 (from 6:00 p.m. on March 5), the enemy attacked with 141 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 100 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 111 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 24 attack UAVs were hit at 16 locations, and downed (debris) fell at one location.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 950 occupiers and over 1,600 drones06.03.26, 07:01 • 2918 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine