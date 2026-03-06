Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 950 occupiers and over 1,600 drones

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a report on Russian military losses as of the morning of March 6, where the main indicator was the destruction of 950 invaders per day. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The total number of liquidated aggressor personnel reached 1,271,350 people. In addition to manpower, the enemy suffered heavy losses in aerial reconnaissance equipment – Ukrainian defenders grounded 1,609 operational-tactical level drones.

Ukrainian units disabled a significant amount of artillery and logistical transport during the day. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the following categories:

artillery systems – 45 units;

automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 208 units;

tanks and armored vehicles – 13 units in total;

helicopters – 1 unit.

30-35 thousand Russians die in the war every month - Zelenskyy