Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 18541 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 24122 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 54093 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 95171 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 50223 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 44393 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 70951 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 26698 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 50393 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 950 occupiers and over 1,600 drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

On March 6, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 950 Russian occupiers. In total, 1,609 operational-tactical level drones were destroyed.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 950 occupiers and over 1,600 drones

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a report on Russian military losses as of the morning of March 6, where the main indicator was the destruction of 950 invaders per day. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The total number of liquidated aggressor personnel reached 1,271,350 people. In addition to manpower, the enemy suffered heavy losses in aerial reconnaissance equipment – Ukrainian defenders grounded 1,609 operational-tactical level drones.

Ukrainian units disabled a significant amount of artillery and logistical transport during the day. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the following categories:

  • artillery systems – 45 units;
    • automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 208 units;
      • tanks and armored vehicles – 13 units in total;
        • helicopters – 1 unit.

          30-35 thousand Russians die in the war every month - Zelenskyy05.03.26, 17:17 • 3922 views

          Stepan Haftko

          War in Ukraine
          Technology
          War in Ukraine
          Armed Forces of Ukraine