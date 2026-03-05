$43.720.26
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

30-35 thousand Russians die in the war every month - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that 30-35 thousand Russians die in the war every month. He also noted that the initiative on the battlefield is not in Russia's hands.

30-35 thousand Russians die in the war every month - Zelenskyy

The initiative on the battlefield is not in Russia's hands, despite the Kremlin's attempts to control the information space and persuade citizens to sign contracts with the army. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, the Russian authorities are trying to create an information picture in their country that allows them to support mobilization processes.

Currently, we do not see that the initiative is in Russia's hands. They only have one initiative – they can control everything at home. They want to control the information space to influence people, to convince those who sign contracts that everything will be fine.

- Zelenskyy noted.

At the same time, according to him, the real losses of the Russian army are significant.

But it is clear that they will be killed. 30-35 thousand Russians are killed every month. This is a huge number.

- the President emphasized.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

