Zelenskyy explained why Ukraine cannot trust Putin's words about ending the war

From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 23721 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 54098 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 62379 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 68112 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 39729 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 37357 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 60392 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 82579 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reserves
March 3, 03:45 PM • 70017 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US and Iran may have held secret talks behind Israel's back, Netanyahu demands explanation
Massive power outage in Cuba leaves Havana and most of the island without electricity
IRGC Navy Commander issued an ultimatum to Trump and banned him from approaching Iranian shores
Australia joins G7 global alliance for critical minerals extraction
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf War
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yield
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 62379 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 68112 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny Blanco
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problems
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internet
Zelenskyy explained why Ukraine cannot trust Putin's words about ending the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine cannot trust Russia's statements about ending the war. He emphasized that the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas does not guarantee peace.

Zelenskyy explained why Ukraine cannot trust Putin's words about ending the war
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukraine cannot trust Russia's statements about a possible end to the war, and claims that hostilities could cease if Ukrainian troops withdraw from Donbas do not guarantee peace. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

For some reason, some in the world have begun to believe Putin's words that if Ukraine is not in Donbas, the war will end. Despite all the words previously uttered by Russia, the aggression has only increased, and we simply cannot trust the Russian side.

 - the post reads.

According to the president, possible negotiations on ending the war can only take place with strong mediators and with clear guarantees.

We can try to agree on an end to the war with strong mediators, but the conditions must be such that we do not believe, do not simply rely on Russia's words. We must understand that if Ukraine is not in Donbas, it is not guaranteed that Putin will not continue the war. I would even say the opposite. It is a fact that he will continue. It is not a fact that he will continue immediately.

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes.

The President also stated that Ukraine's withdrawal from Donbas would not mean the end of the war. In his opinion, Russia could use this time to prepare new forces for further occupation.

Why should we leave our land, which we control? He could not do anything on the battlefield: he has no strength. He wants us to believe him and simply leave our well-fortified territories. These fortifications limit the capabilities of Russian troops. Putin understands that if we withdraw, he will save from 300,000 to a million of his soldiers, depending on the activity and duration of offensive operations in Donbas. Why should we suddenly believe him and give him such gifts?

- the president emphasized.

Recall

Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov stressed that peace talks must prevent a repeat of Russian aggression. He noted that Ukraine is moving forward in negotiations, but the parties need to make final decisions.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics