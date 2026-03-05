Zelenskyy explained why Ukraine cannot trust Putin's words about ending the war

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukraine cannot trust Russia's statements about a possible end to the war, and claims that hostilities could cease if Ukrainian troops withdraw from Donbas do not guarantee peace. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

For some reason, some in the world have begun to believe Putin's words that if Ukraine is not in Donbas, the war will end. Despite all the words previously uttered by Russia, the aggression has only increased, and we simply cannot trust the Russian side. - the post reads.

According to the president, possible negotiations on ending the war can only take place with strong mediators and with clear guarantees.

We can try to agree on an end to the war with strong mediators, but the conditions must be such that we do not believe, do not simply rely on Russia's words. We must understand that if Ukraine is not in Donbas, it is not guaranteed that Putin will not continue the war. I would even say the opposite. It is a fact that he will continue. It is not a fact that he will continue immediately. - Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes.

The President also stated that Ukraine's withdrawal from Donbas would not mean the end of the war. In his opinion, Russia could use this time to prepare new forces for further occupation.

Why should we leave our land, which we control? He could not do anything on the battlefield: he has no strength. He wants us to believe him and simply leave our well-fortified territories. These fortifications limit the capabilities of Russian troops. Putin understands that if we withdraw, he will save from 300,000 to a million of his soldiers, depending on the activity and duration of offensive operations in Donbas. Why should we suddenly believe him and give him such gifts? - the president emphasized.

Recall

Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov stressed that peace talks must prevent a repeat of Russian aggression. He noted that Ukraine is moving forward in negotiations, but the parties need to make final decisions.