110 out of 125 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched 125 drones at Ukraine overnight, 110 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 10 (from 6:00 p.m. on February 9), the enemy attacked with 125 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas-type attack UAVs and other types of drones from the directions of: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo, Millerovo – Russia, about 70 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 110 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 13 attack UAVs were recorded to have hit 6 locations, and debris fell at 2 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

