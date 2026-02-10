$43.050.09
February 9, 10:01 PM • 9596 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 16749 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 16534 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 16369 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 15772 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 15997 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 17868 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 28843 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 46309 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 43814 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
110 out of 125 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

On the night of February 10, Russia launched 125 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 110 drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

110 out of 125 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched 125 drones at Ukraine overnight, 110 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 10 (from 6:00 p.m. on February 9), the enemy attacked with 125 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas-type attack UAVs and other types of drones from the directions of: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo, Millerovo – Russia, about 70 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 110 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 13 attack UAVs were recorded to have hit 6 locations, and debris fell at 2 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Russians attacked Odesa region's energy facilities at night: power partially lost in three communities – OMA10.02.26, 07:41 • 1416 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Shahed-136
Ukraine