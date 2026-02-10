Russians attacked Odesa region's energy facilities at night: power partially lost in three communities – OMA

During the night, the enemy launched an attack on the energy infrastructure in the south of Odesa Oblast, resulting in damage and a fire. According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, part of the settlements were left without electricity due to the attack, but specialists are already working to restore the networks. This is reported by UNN.

Details

As a result of the night shelling, damage to an energy facility and an administrative building was recorded. A fire broke out at the impact site, which was extinguished by rescue services.

During the night, the enemy launched another cynical attack on Odesa region's energy infrastructure – Oleh Kiper noted in his Telegram channel.

There were no reports of casualties among the civilian population or facility workers to the administration.

Due to equipment damage, settlements in three communities of the region were partially de-energized. To ensure the operation of hospitals and other vital institutions, critical infrastructure facilities were immediately switched to backup power from generators.

Currently, the consequences of the attack are being eliminated, and power supply for household consumers is being actively restored.

Russian drone attack on Vilniansk: two-year-old child among the wounded - OVA