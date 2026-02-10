Russians attacked Odesa region's energy facilities at night: power partially lost in three communities – OMA

$43.050.09
February 9, 10:01 PM • 7496 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 14380 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 14639 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 14658 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 14441 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 15373 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 17323 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 28444 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 45670 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 43496 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 9446 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 11624 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 12225 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 38421 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 41179 views
Russians attacked Odesa region's energy facilities at night: power partially lost in three communities – OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

During the night, the enemy attacked Odesa region's energy infrastructure, causing damage and a fire. Some settlements were left without power, and specialists are working to restore it.

Russians attacked Odesa region's energy facilities at night: power partially lost in three communities – OMA

During the night, the enemy launched an attack on the energy infrastructure in the south of Odesa Oblast, resulting in damage and a fire. According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, part of the settlements were left without electricity due to the attack, but specialists are already working to restore the networks. This is reported by UNN.

Details

As a result of the night shelling, damage to an energy facility and an administrative building was recorded. A fire broke out at the impact site, which was extinguished by rescue services.

During the night, the enemy launched another cynical attack on Odesa region's energy infrastructure

– Oleh Kiper noted in his Telegram channel.

There were no reports of casualties among the civilian population or facility workers to the administration.

Due to equipment damage, settlements in three communities of the region were partially de-energized. To ensure the operation of hospitals and other vital institutions, critical infrastructure facilities were immediately switched to backup power from generators.

Currently, the consequences of the attack are being eliminated, and power supply for household consumers is being actively restored.

Russian drone attack on Vilniansk: two-year-old child among the wounded - OVA10.02.26, 06:43 • 1222 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast