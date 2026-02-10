Russian drone attack on Vilniansk: two-year-old child among the wounded - OVA

As a result of a night attack on Zaporizhzhia district by Russian drones, four civilians, including a young child, were injured. The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported that the enemy targeted the residential sector of Vilniansk, causing significant damage to private households. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The main strike hit the private residential area of Vilniansk, where fires broke out and outbuildings were damaged. According to Fedorov, among the injured are two women, a man, and a boy who is not yet two years old.

Four people were injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia district. Russians attacked Vilniansk with drones - the head of the Regional Military Administration wrote in his Telegram channel.

Currently, all victims are receiving necessary medical care, and emergency services and volunteers are working at the impact sites. Rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of the fires.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with a "Molniya" drone - mayor