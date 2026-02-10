Russian drone attack on Vilniansk: two-year-old child among the wounded - OVA

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
February 9, 10:01 PM • 6050 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 12776 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 13370 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 13604 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 13658 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 14896 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 16905 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 28036 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 45044 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 43246 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−17°
1.2m/s
82%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
King Charles III will support police in investigating Prince Andrew's ties to Epstein - Buckingham PalaceFebruary 9, 07:06 PM • 3426 views
The world is entering a period of destructive politics, not reforms, report saysFebruary 9, 07:21 PM • 3636 views
We need to finalize all issues regarding army provision - ZelenskyyFebruary 9, 07:44 PM • 2956 views
Kyiv region operates a "generator facility" with a total capacity of over 100 MW - OVAFebruary 9, 08:51 PM • 6424 views
Germany calls on Russia to abandon maximalist demands in peace talksFebruary 9, 09:44 PM • 3218 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 19180 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 27283 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 65906 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 87404 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 103252 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 8972 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 11359 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 11975 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 38184 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 40984 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Starlink

Russian drone attack on Vilniansk: two-year-old child among the wounded - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

During the shelling of Zaporizhzhia district by Russian drones, four civilians were injured, including a two-year-old child. The enemy hit the residential sector of Vilniansk, causing significant destruction to private households.

Russian drone attack on Vilniansk: two-year-old child among the wounded - OVA

As a result of a night attack on Zaporizhzhia district by Russian drones, four civilians, including a young child, were injured. The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported that the enemy targeted the residential sector of Vilniansk, causing significant damage to private households. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The main strike hit the private residential area of Vilniansk, where fires broke out and outbuildings were damaged. According to Fedorov, among the injured are two women, a man, and a boy who is not yet two years old.

Four people were injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia district. Russians attacked Vilniansk with drones

- the head of the Regional Military Administration wrote in his Telegram channel.

Currently, all victims are receiving necessary medical care, and emergency services and volunteers are working at the impact sites. Rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of the fires.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with a "Molniya" drone - mayor09.02.26, 22:39 • 2806 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine