11 servicemen of the TCC and SP were wounded as a result of the shelling of Zaporizhzhia - Sarantsev

As a result of the strike on the TCC and SP in Zaporizhzhia, 11 servicemen were wounded. Fortunately, there are no fatalities. Vitaliy Sarantsev, spokesman for the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told UNN about this in a comment.

11 servicemen who were in the basement, and during the explosion they received... most of them are acoustic barotrauma. There are no fatalities. - said Sarantsev.

He noted that the work of the OTCC and SP in Zaporizhzhia has been temporarily suspended.

At this location, it has not been extended, but measures are being applied to disperse personnel, and according to a certain distribution of functionality. Very soon, the TCC and SP will resume its work. - added Sarantsev.

Recall

Today, July 7, Russian troops launched 4 strikes on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Regional TCC and SP, two servicemen were wounded.

In a comment to UNN, Serhiy Kuzan, co-founder and head of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, noted that one of the main goals of the Russians is to disrupt mobilization.