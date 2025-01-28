1000 dollars for a fake summons: police expose a serviceman of the RCCC and JV for bribery in Odesa region

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 44017 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 76354 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104245 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107444 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125973 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102841 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131360 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103645 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113357 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100159 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 30168 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114349 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 35920 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108831 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 44049 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125975 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131361 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163842 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153803 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 8176 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 14016 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108831 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114348 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139008 views
1000 dollars for a fake summons: police expose a serviceman of the RCCC and JV for bribery in Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27120 views

In Odesa region, a 24-year-old RTCC serviceman was detained for demanding bribes for issuing fake summonses. He asked for $1,000 and 2,000 hryvnias for a document that allowed him to move freely around the country for 6 days.

In Odesa region, police exposed a 24-year-old serviceman of the RTCK and JV for bribery. The suspect was detained after receiving money from one of his "clients". This was reported by the Communications Department of the National Police, UNN reports.

Investigators of the Investigation Department of the Main National Police in Odesa region jointly with the officers of the Strategic Investigations Department in Odesa region of the SBU with the assistance of the Odesa Regional Center for Recruitment and Social Support exposed and stopped the illegal activity of a serviceman of one of the district territorial centers for recruitment and social support,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that law enforcement officers documented how he extorted money from a man of military age for issuing a summons with a validity period of six days, which allowed the holder to move freely on the territory of Ukraine during this period. The military man wanted $1,000 for the document, and later raised the price by another 2,000 hryvnias. With the expiration of the validity period, the offender promised to issue similar summonses for a similar fee.

The police detained the dealer in a procedural manner after he received the full amount of the bribe and handed over the summons to the client.

Part of the money obtained by the serviceman in an illegal way, his cell phone, a summons issued for a client, and other items of interest to the investigation were seized.

Based on the evidence collected, the defendant was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - extortion and receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official for the performance by such an official of any action in the interests of a third party using his or her official position. This offense is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with confiscation of property.

The court imposed on the suspect a preventive measure in the form of detention with the right to be released on bail in the amount of UAH 242,240.

Fake letters from Gazmerezha: fraudsters are trying to steal personal data27.01.25, 12:49 • 25953 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising