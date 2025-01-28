1000 dollars for a fake summons: police expose a serviceman of the RCCC and JV for bribery in Odesa region

In Odesa region, police exposed a 24-year-old serviceman of the RTCK and JV for bribery. The suspect was detained after receiving money from one of his "clients". This was reported by the Communications Department of the National Police, UNN reports.

Investigators of the Investigation Department of the Main National Police in Odesa region jointly with the officers of the Strategic Investigations Department in Odesa region of the SBU with the assistance of the Odesa Regional Center for Recruitment and Social Support exposed and stopped the illegal activity of a serviceman of one of the district territorial centers for recruitment and social support, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that law enforcement officers documented how he extorted money from a man of military age for issuing a summons with a validity period of six days, which allowed the holder to move freely on the territory of Ukraine during this period. The military man wanted $1,000 for the document, and later raised the price by another 2,000 hryvnias. With the expiration of the validity period, the offender promised to issue similar summonses for a similar fee.

The police detained the dealer in a procedural manner after he received the full amount of the bribe and handed over the summons to the client.

Part of the money obtained by the serviceman in an illegal way, his cell phone, a summons issued for a client, and other items of interest to the investigation were seized.

Based on the evidence collected, the defendant was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - extortion and receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official for the performance by such an official of any action in the interests of a third party using his or her official position. This offense is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with confiscation of property.

The court imposed on the suspect a preventive measure in the form of detention with the right to be released on bail in the amount of UAH 242,240.

