Fake letters from Gazmerezha: fraudsters are trying to steal personal data

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Fake letters from Gazmerezha: fraudsters are trying to steal personal data

Fake letters from Gazmerezha: fraudsters are trying to steal personal data

Kyiv  •  UNN

Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC warns about phishing emails demanding to sign contracts and pay bills. The company reminds that only addresses with the domain @grmu.com.ua are official.

Fraudsters are sending fake emails on behalf of Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC demanding to sign contracts or pay bills. The company stated that these messages are fake and contain dangerous phishing links.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation , UNN and UNN.

On behalf of GAZMEREZHYA, the attackers send letters to customers' emails demanding that they sign a contract, pay bills for natural gas distribution and sign acts of completion by clicking on the link

Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC emphasized that these messages are fake and contain phishing links, which are strictly prohibited. This may lead to compromise of your personal data.

If you received such an email, please check the email address. Only email addresses with the domain @grmu.com.ua are official, in particular [email protected].

 All other options are fake.

A group of scammers through fake accounts misappropriated million-dollar donations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine19.01.25, 12:05 • 76391 view

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

