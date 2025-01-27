Fake letters from Gazmerezha: fraudsters are trying to steal personal data

Fraudsters are sending fake emails on behalf of Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC demanding to sign contracts or pay bills. The company stated that these messages are fake and contain dangerous phishing links.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation , UNN and UNN.

On behalf of GAZMEREZHYA, the attackers send letters to customers' emails demanding that they sign a contract, pay bills for natural gas distribution and sign acts of completion by clicking on the link - the statement said.

Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC emphasized that these messages are fake and contain phishing links, which are strictly prohibited. This may lead to compromise of your personal data.

If you received such an email, please check the email address. Only email addresses with the domain @grmu.com.ua are official, in particular [email protected].

All other options are fake.

A group of scammers through fake accounts misappropriated million-dollar donations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine