A group of scammers through fake accounts misappropriated million-dollar donations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Law enforcement officers exposed a group of individuals who, through fake accounts on social media, appropriated over 2.5 million UAH in donations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The perpetrators used photographs of documents of active military personnel to collect funds. This was reported on Sunday by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

According to the investigation, three persons have been informed of suspicion of fraud and legalization of proceeds from crime (parts 3, 4 of Art. 190, part 2 of Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the suspects created dozens of fake accounts on several popular social networks. Using photographs of documents of active Ukrainian servicemen, they posted announcements about collecting funds allegedly for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Instead, the men used the received funds for their own needs.

It has been established that the suspects appropriated over 2.5 million UAH in donations for the defense forces of Ukraine.

During the searches at their places of residence and registration in the Cherkasy and Kyiv regions, law enforcement officers seized mobile phones, bank cards, computer equipment and other physical evidence.

Currently, all persons involved in the crime, affected citizens and the total amount of damages are being established.