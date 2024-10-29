Dnipro City Hall officials who embezzled over UAH 10 million in defense procurement to be tried
Kyiv • UNN
Four leaders of the Dnipro City Council are accused of embezzling UAH 10.5 million in procurement for the defense forces. The suspects purchased military equipment at inflated prices.
Four people who held senior positions in the Dnipro city council will be tried for embezzling UAH 10.5 million in procurement for the defense forces. This was reported by the Bureau of Economic Security, UNN reports.
Details
The investigation established that the Dnipro City Council allocated funds to ensure the implementation of the Program for Promoting the Territorial Defense of the City of Dnipro for 2022-2026. In turn , the suspects purchased inventory for the Ukrainian defense forces at inflated prices. In particular, they bought night vision monoculars, thermal imagers, electrical appliances, textiles, furniture, generators, mechanized equipment, etc.
During the pre-trial investigation, the officials were placed under nightly house arrest. According to the prosecution, they face imprisonment with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities.
Recall
Former Defense Ministry officials will be tried for embezzling almost 2 billion hryvnias for bulletproof vests. The former deputy defense minister and other officials face up to 15 years in prison for embezzlement and obstruction of the Armed Forces through the purchase of low-quality bulletproof vests.
