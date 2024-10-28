Former official of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be tried for illegal enrichment of UAH 56 million
Kyiv • UNN
The SBI has completed an investigation into the former head of the Armed Forces' food supply department for illegal enrichment of UAH 56 million. The official purchased a car, an apartment, dozens of land plots and a warehouse.
Law enforcement officers have completed a pre-trial investigation into the former head of the Central Food Supply Department of the Logistics Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The official is suspected of illegal enrichment worth almost UAH 56 million. This was stated by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.
Details
The SBI claims that last year, official acquired unjustified assets worth almost UAH 56 million. In particular, these assets include a car, an apartment in Kyiv, and 53 land plots in Ukraine.
In addition, the enterprises controlled by the official acquired a warehouse with an area of 2,000 m2 and the only property complex of an experimental prosthetic and orthopedic enterprise.
He also included in the annual declaration of a person authorized to perform state functions for 2022 false information about the assets held by him and his family members in the amount of UAH 2 million.
In March 2024, a preventive measure in the form of detention was imposed on him with an alternative of bail of UAH 30 million.
The defendant is accused of illicit enrichment and declaring false information (Art. 368-5, Part 1 Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to ten years. (...) The indictment was sent to court
Recall
The State Bureau of Investigation has submitted to court the proceedings on forgery of documents by the former Odesa military commissariat.