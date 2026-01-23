100 million tons of grain transported via Ukrainian sea corridor - Kuleba

Photo: t.me/OleksiiKuleba

Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba stated that 100 million tons of grain have already been transported through the Ukrainian sea corridor. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kuleba's Telegram.

Details

As the minister noted, for the fourth year in a row, Russia has been systematically attacking ports, logistics, and energy, trying to disrupt Ukrainian exports and deliberately undermine global food security.

Shelling, drones, missiles - this is the reality in which our logistics work every day. Despite this, the Ukrainian sea corridor functions stably and remains a key export route - the post says.

Kuleba added that since its launch in September 2023, 168.9 million tons of cargo have been transported through it, of which 100 million tons are grain. In 2025, 73.2 million tons of cargo have already been transported through the sea corridor, of which 38.1 million tons are grain.

This is an important indicator not only for Ukraine but also for dozens of countries that depend on Ukrainian agricultural products. Behind these figures is the daily work of people: port workers, sailors, logisticians, dispatchers, engineers, repair crews. They work in difficult and dangerous conditions but ensure the movement of ships, cargo handling, and the fulfillment of export contracts - the minister stated.

According to Kuleba, it is thanks to this work that Ukraine remains part of the global food system and fulfills its obligations to international partners.

Recall

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, in 2025, Russians exported more than 2 million tons of grain crops from the occupied territories.