У Канаді показали життя орлів
Київ • УНН
КИЇВ. 3 червня. УНН. Канадський фотограф Стів Біро створив цілу колекцію фото орлів, які він розміщує у своєму Іnstagram, передає УНН.
Варто відзначити що акаунт фотографа наразі має 25 тисяч підписників.
ЧИТАЙТЕ ТАКОЖ: Рись, олені та дикі кабани: науковці показали мешканців Чорнобильського заповідника
Крім фото орлів, Стів фотографує також сов, оленів, пеліканів, качок та лисиць.
Як повідомляв УНН, у розпліднику уссурійських тигрів "Хендаохецзи" в Китаї показали 20 тигренят, які з'явилися на світ на початку 2019 року.
ЧИТАЙТЕ ТАКОЖ: У Карпатах розквітає Долина нарцисів
So lucky to capture a symmetrical reflection of this beautiful Bald Eagle coming straight at me! Please click the link in my profile for purchasing options. #baldeagle #eagle #raptor #beautiful #powerful #reflection #symmetry #birdsofinstagram #ontario #CanonCanada #canon5dmarkiv #canon100mmmacro #picoftheday #photooftheday #love #birdphotography @birds_private #birds_private #wings #powerful #iconic
Handsome and fierce Bald Eagle giving me some what for a couple weeks back at the Canadian Raptor conservancy! #baldeagle #eagle #raptor #beautiful #powerful #birdsofinstagram #ontario #CanonCanada #canon5dmarkiv #picoftheday #photooftheday #love #birdphotography @birds_private #birds_private #powerful #iconic #intense #fierce
Spent 5 hours on the waterfront in freezing cold temps last winter to capture this Bald Eagle fishing in the Detroit River! #eagle #baldeagle #raptor #wings #flying #picoftheday #windsoritedotca #windsor_ontario @windsor_ontario #catchoftheday #photooftheday #majestic #beauty #naturalbeauty #peaceful #majestic #Nature #windsor #ontario #CanonCanada #explore.ontario #birdsofinstagram #getoutside #greatoutdoors #beautiful #alwayslookup #Detroitriver
Gorgeous Bald Eagle in the wild about to take flight near the Detroit River! #eagle #baldeagle #raptor #wings #flight #picoftheday #windsoritedotca #windsor_ontario @windsor_ontario #photooftheday #majestic #beauty #naturalbeauty #peaceful #majestic #Nature #windsor #ontario #CanonCanada #explore.ontario #birdsofinstagram #getoutside #greatoutdoors #beautiful #alwayslookup
Was lucky to be able to capture this beautiful Bald Eagle in front of the RenCen! #eagle #baldeagle #raptor #wings #flying #picoftheday #windsoritedotca #windsor_ontario @windsor_ontario #photooftheday #majestic #beauty #naturalbeauty #peaceful #majestic #Nature #windsor #ontario #CanonCanada #explore.ontario #birdsofinstagram #getoutside #greatoutdoors #beautiful #alwayslookup #gmrencen @gmrencen
When you just sit and watch nature, amazing things happen! Pretty cool to watch these juvenile Bald Eagles tussling in the air during a winter storm! #eagle #baldeagle #raptor #CanonCanada #explore.ontario #birdsofinstagram #beautiful #naturephotography #flight #photooftheday #picoftheday #love #naturalbeauty #neverstopexploring #majestic #ontario_nature #birds_private #birdphotography #wildlifephotography #wildlife #beauty @windsoritedotca @windsor_ontario #windsor_ontario @canoncanada #canon5dmarkiv #canon
This handsome Bald Eagle ready to take off near the Detroit River looked amazing with the glow of the setting sun shining on him! #eagle #baldeagle #raptor @earthfocus @windsoritedotca #picoftheday #windsoritedotca #windsor_ontario @windsor_ontario #photooftheday #majestic #beauty #naturalbeauty #peaceful #majestic #Nature #windsor #ontario #CanonCanada #explore.ontario #birdsofinstagram #getoutside #greatoutdoors #naturephotography
I really hope you all had a wonderful Sunday, here's one more pic of a gorgeous Red Tailed Hawk to finish off the day, have a great night everyone, cheers! #Hawk #redtailedhawk #raptor @earthfocus @windsoritedotca #picoftheday #windsoritedotca #windsor_ontario @windsor_ontario #photooftheday #majestic #beauty #naturalbeauty #peaceful #majestic #Nature #windsor #ontario #CanonCanada #explore.ontario #birdsofinstagram #getoutside #greatoutdoors #naturephotography
Bald Eagle giving me the evil eye earlier today! #baldeagle #eagle #raptor #beautiful #birdsofinstagram #windsor #windsoritedotca #windsor_ontario #ontario #CanonCanada #Detroitriver #picoftheday #photooftheday #love #birdphotography
Spent an amazing afternoon at the Canadian Raptor conservancy last Saturday, highly recommended! #baldeagle #eagles #raptor #CanonCanada #explore.ontario #birdsofinstagram #beautiful #naturephotography #photooftheday #picoftheday #naturalbeauty #neverstopexploring #majestic #ontario_nature #birds_private #birdphotography #wildlifephotography #wildlife
Spotted this beautiful Bald Eagle near Bothwell in the fall, was very lucky to get so close! #eagles #baldeagle #raptor #wings #flying #ice #curatethis1x #naturalbeauty #peaceful #majestic #Nature #ontario #CanonCanada #explore.ontario #birdsofinstagram #birdsofinstagram #beautiful #alwayslookup