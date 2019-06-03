У Канаді показали життя орлів

ukru
17:51 • 19979 перегляди

Підготувалися до зустрічі в Саудівській Аравії: Зеленський провів засідання військового кабінету в Харкові

16:18 • 52507 перегляди

Без зустрічей віч-на-віч: ЗМІ дізналися, як пройдуть "непрямі переговори" України та рф

15:05 • 64721 перегляди

В Україну можуть відправити контингент під егідою ООН з країн Азії та Південної Америки - ЗМІ

14:14 • 63505 перегляди

Китай розглядає можливість розміщення контингенту в Україні - ЗМІ

22 березня, 11:43 • 53029 перегляди

Охорону кордону України з Румунією та Угорщиною посилили

22 березня, 04:30 • 89054 перегляди

Всесвітній день водних ресурсів, День таксиста, Всесвітній день математики: які свята сьогодні відзначають у світі

21 березня, 18:19 • 147681 перегляди

П’ять інтригуючих турецьких серіалів: що подивитися у вільний час

21 березня, 16:46 • 166249 перегляди

У Страсбурзі завершили підготовку документів для створення Спецтрибуналу щодо агресії рф - МЗС

21 березня, 12:30 • 153790 перегляди

В Україні створили держaгентство "ПлейСіті" на заміну ліквідованої КРАІЛ

21 березня, 08:36 • 237237 перегляди

Через закриття найзавантаженішого аеропорту Європи десятки авіакомпаній скасували рейси

Популярнi новини
"Перспектива 21.3" у Броварах: історія родини, яка змінює майбутнє людей із синдромом Дауна

"Перспектива 21.3" у Броварах: історія родини, яка змінює майбутнє людей із синдромом Дауна
Ексклюзив

21 березня, 07:00 • 202322 перегляди
Весняні канікули: 5 ідей для корисного дозвілля дитини вдома

Весняні канікули: 5 ідей для корисного дозвілля дитини вдома

21 березня, 06:24 • 187568 перегляди
Весняне прибирання: поради для чистоти вікон, шаф та побутової техніки

Весняне прибирання: поради для чистоти вікон, шаф та побутової техніки

21 березня, 05:45 • 154544 перегляди
КИЇВ. 3 червня. УНН. Канадський фотограф Стів Біро створив цілу колекцію фото орлів, які він розміщує у своєму Іnstagram, передає УНН.

Варто відзначити що акаунт фотографа наразі має 25 тисяч підписників.

ЧИТАЙТЕ ТАКОЖ: Рись, олені та дикі кабани: науковці показали мешканців Чорнобильського заповідника

Крім фото орлів, Стів фотографує також сов, оленів, пеліканів, качок та лисиць.

Як повідомляв УНН, у розпліднику уссурійських тигрів "Хендаохецзи" в Китаї показали 20 тигренят, які з'явилися на світ на початку 2019 року.

ЧИТАЙТЕ ТАКОЖ: У Карпатах розквітає Долина нарцисів

