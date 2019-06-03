В Канаде показали жизни орлов

ukru
17:42 • 15062 просмотра

15:45 • 35479 просмотра

13:58 • 55176 просмотра

7 марта, 08:52 • 114990 просмотра

7 марта, 06:35 • 109514 просмотра

6 марта, 19:19 • 136499 просмотра

6 марта, 17:12 • 144207 просмотра

6 марта, 17:07 • 130021 просмотра

6 марта, 14:10 • 130089 просмотра

6 марта, 07:39 • 131285 просмотра

Информационное агенство «Украинские Национальные Новости»

Все права защищены. © 2007 — 2024

Киев  •  УНН

 • 10292 просмотра

КИЕВ. 3 июня. УНН. Канадский фотограф Стив Биро создал целую коллекцию фото орлов, которые он размещает в своем Иnstagram, передает УНН.

Стоит отметить, что аккаунт фотографа пока имеет 25 тысячи подписчиков.

ЧИТАЙТЕ ТАКЖЕ: Рысь, олени и дикие кабаны: ученые показали жителей Чернобыльского заповедника

Кроме фото орлов, Стив фотографирует также сов, оленей, пеликанов, уток и лисиц.

Как сообщал УНН, в питомнике уссурийских тигров "Хендаохецзы" в Китае показали 20 тигрят, которые появились на свет в начале 2019 года.

Ч ИТАЙТЕ ТАКЖЕ: В Карпатах расцветает Долина нарциссов

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

So lucky to capture a symmetrical reflection of this beautiful Bald Eagle coming straight at me ! Please click the link in my profile for purchasing options . #baldeagle #eagle #raptor #beautiful #powerful #reflection #symmetry #birdsofinstagram #ontario #CanonCanada # canon5dmarkiv # canon100mmmacro #picoftheday #photooftheday #love #birdphotography @birds_private #birds_private #wings #powerful #iconic

Публикация от steve biro (@stevebiro)

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Handsome and fierce Bald Eagle giving me some what for a couple weeks back at the Canadian Raptor conservancy ! #baldeagle #eagle #raptor #beautiful #powerful #birdsofinstagram #ontario #CanonCanada # canon5dmarkiv #picoftheday #photooftheday #love #birdphotography @birds_private #birds_private #powerful #iconic #intense #fierce

Публикация от steve biro (@stevebiro)

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Spent 5 hours on the waterfront in freezing cold temps last winter to capture this Bald Eagle fishing in the Detroit River ! #eagle #baldeagle #raptor #wings #flying #picoftheday #windsoritedotca #windsor_ontario @windsor_ontario #catchoftheday #photooftheday #majestic #beauty #naturalbeauty #peaceful #majestic #Nature #windsor #ontario #CanonCanada # explore.ontario #birdsofinstagram #getoutside #greatoutdoors #beautiful #alwayslookup #Detroitriver

Публикация от steve biro (@stevebiro)

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Gorgeous Bald Eagle in the wild about to take flight near the Detroit River ! #eagle #baldeagle #raptor #wings #flight #picoftheday #windsoritedotca #windsor_ontario @windsor_ontario #photooftheday #majestic #beauty #naturalbeauty #peaceful #majestic #Nature #windsor #ontario #CanonCanada # explore.ontario #birdsofinstagram #getoutside #greatoutdoors #beautiful #alwayslookup

Публикация от steve biro (@stevebiro)

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Was lucky to be able to capture this beautiful Bald Eagle in front of the RenCen ! #eagle #baldeagle #raptor #wings #flying #picoftheday #windsoritedotca #windsor_ontario @windsor_ontario #photooftheday #majestic #beauty #naturalbeauty #peaceful #majestic #Nature #windsor #ontario #CanonCanada # explore.ontario #birdsofinstagram #getoutside #greatoutdoors #beautiful #alwayslookup #gmrencen @gmrencen

Публикация от steve biro (@stevebiro)

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

When you just sit and watch nature, amazing things happen! Pretty cool to watch these juvenile Bald Eagles tussling in the air during a winter storm ! #eagle #baldeagle #raptor #CanonCanada # explore.ontario #birdsofinstagram #beautiful #naturephotography #flight #photooftheday #picoftheday #love #naturalbeauty #neverstopexploring #majestic #ontario_nature #birds_private #birdphotography #wildlifephotography #wildlife #beauty @windsoritedotca @windsor_ontario #windsor_ontario @canoncanada # canon5dmarkiv #canon

Публикация от steve biro (@stevebiro)

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

This handsome Bald Eagle ready to take off near the Detroit River looked amazing with the glow of the setting sun shining on him ! #eagle #baldeagle #raptor @earthfocus @windsoritedotca #picoftheday #windsoritedotca #windsor_ontario @windsor_ontario #photooftheday #majestic #beauty #naturalbeauty #peaceful #majestic #Nature #windsor #ontario #CanonCanada # explore.ontario #birdsofinstagram #getoutside #greatoutdoors #naturephotography

Публикация от steve biro (@stevebiro)

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

I really hope you all had a wonderful Sunday , here's one more pic of a gorgeous Red Tailed Hawk to finish off the day , have a great night everyone, cheers! #Hawk #redtailedhawk #raptor @earthfocus @windsoritedotca #picoftheday #windsoritedotca #windsor_ontario @windsor_ontario #photooftheday #majestic #beauty #naturalbeauty #peaceful #majestic #Nature #windsor #ontario #CanonCanada # explore.ontario #birdsofinstagram #getoutside #greatoutdoors #naturephotography

Публикация от steve biro (@stevebiro)

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Bald Eagle giving me the evil eye earlier today ! #baldeagle #eagle #raptor #beautiful #birdsofinstagram #windsor #windsoritedotca #windsor_ontario #ontario #CanonCanada #Detroitriver #picoftheday #photooftheday #love #birdphotography

Публикация от steve biro (@stevebiro)

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Spent an amazing afternoon at the Canadian Raptor conservancy last Saturday , highly recommended! #baldeagle #eagles #raptor #CanonCanada # explore.ontario #birdsofinstagram #beautiful #naturephotography #photooftheday #picoftheday #naturalbeauty #neverstopexploring #majestic #ontario_nature #birds_private #birdphotography #wildlifephotography #wildlife

Публикация от steve biro (@stevebiro)

