Ніби з казок братів Грімм: фотохудожник разом зі свою дівчиною створює магічні світлини
Київ • УНН
КИЇВ. 5 січня. УНН. Вікторія і Терренс – пара, що любить подорожувати. У своїх подорожах вони створюють неймовірні фото, що важко визнати за справжні. Руда довговолоса дівчина супроводжує тебе пустелями, фйордами, полями, замками та водоспадами, передає УНН.
Так, на своїй Instagram-сторінці “followmeaway”, пара публікує світлини, що створюються за рахунок природного світла та мають дещо “ефірний” вигляд, як вони це самі називають.
“Ми — Вікторія та Терренс, подорожуюча пара, що вважає своєю місією надихнути інших побачити світ! Будь це відпочинок на курорті, дорога, що простягається Ісландією, фотографування в лісі або вивчення нового міста, ми раді, що з вами подорожуємо, і не можемо дочекатись, коли ви створите власні спогади”, — пишуть автори.
У пари є дві сторінки, на одній Терренс публікує незвичайні за кольорами, дещо готичні фото ніби з казок братів Грімм.
We couldn’t come to Tre Cime in Italy without photographing all the fabulous details in the mountain range behind us! SWIPE LEFT to see the ‘traditional’ shot that everyone takes at this location and then let us know which you prefer! Close up or further away? We love having variety in our work because each shot evokes a different feeling so why not shoot both? Do you ever take multiple angles from one location and then use them all? Cape: @costureroreal #500px #myphotoshop #keepitwild #liveoutdoors #portrait_vision #flashesofdelight #fineartphotography #sheisnotlost #shotzdelight #globe_people #earthportraits #conceptualphotography #junebugweddings #portraitpage #portrait_perfection #greatnorthcollective #agameoftones #trappingtones #portrait_shots #moodygrams #conceptualphotography #earthpix #edit_perfection #pixel_ig #beyondthelands_ #dolomites #igitaly #italian_trips #bealpha #getoutsideandplay
Is it just us or is running around abandoned structures just way more fun? There is something about being around a building that has stood for hundreds of thousands of years that is exhilarating! It is almost like you can feel the life and loss within the walls! This is Hore Abbey in Ireland. Hore means grey in Gaelic and that was the color of the habits worn when this Abbey was in operation. It is completely free to visit and much less popular than the nearby Rock Of Cashel! #loveireland #irelandtravel #wanderireland #bbctravel #topirelandphoto #discoverireland #thisisireland #ireland_gram #instaireland #sheisnotlost #special_shots #viewbugfeature #earthportraits #500px #fineartphotography #visualsofearth #pixel_ig #capturedconcepts #fineartphoto #agameoftones #earthfocus #adorama #shotzdelight #itsamazingoutthere #lensbible #dametraveler #alphacollective
You would think that after 4 trips, we would have seen all of Iceland but that is simply not true! Iceland is filled with wonders around every corner. Just because it is a small country relative to some doesn’t mean it isn’t packed with incredible nature! This place was like something out of Lord Of The Rings and it also looked like Hawaii. As we do, we stayed at this location for over four hours watching the birds soar in and out of the canyon and looking for waterfalls. It was fun putting our own spin on a popular composition and we are so glad we chose the @fellandfair yellow cape to accent it and really give it fairytale vibes. When you are hiking to Múlagljúfur Canyon, just remember to be respectful and pack in and out your waste and trash! The trail is very well worn and there is really no reason to go off trail because there is nothing else to see besides this area. Lots of the trail is mossy too so make sure to not kill the moss. Finally, the hike is about an hour straight uphill so remember to be prepared for this with proper shoes and equipment. We can’t wait to plan our return trip to Iceland, the land of dreams and epic roadside canyons #inspiredbyiceland #500px #myphotoshop #keepitwild #liveoutdoors #portrait_vision #flashesofdelight #fineartphotography #sheisnotlost #shotzdelight #globe_people #earthportraits #conceptualphotography #junebugweddings #portraitpage #portrait_perfection #greatnorthcollective #agameoftones #trappingtones #portrait_shots #moodygrams #icelandtravel #conceptualphotography #earthpix #edit_perfection #icelandtravel #icelandic #pixel_ig #beyondthelands_ #lookslikefilm
Welcome to Iceland’s ONLY completely black church!! It is also Iceland’s only Stave Church and it was gifted to Iceland from Norway to celebrate 1000 years of Christianity being in Iceland (a crazy thought coming from people who live in the USA that is only 243 years old!) We first came across the Heimaey Stave Church online and KNEW one day we would conquer our dream of visiting the Westman Islands so we could see it. Sure enough, it was our first stop and we visited twice in two days. The second time we were there at 2am running around in the twilight. It was just incredible. It is set right on the harbor of Heimaey in the Westman Islands and is truly stunning with gorgeous views all around. We highly recommend visiting the Westman Islands if you want to go somewhere in Iceland that is new and unique! #inspiredbyiceland #500px #myphotoshop #keepitwild #liveoutdoors #portrait_vision #flashesofdelight #fineartphotography #sheisnotlost #shotzdelight #globe_people #earthportraits #conceptualphotography #junebugweddings #portraitpage #portrait_perfection #greatnorthcollective #agameoftones #trappingtones #portrait_shots #moodygrams #icelandtravel #conceptualphotography #earthpix #edit_perfection #icelandtravel #icelandic #pixel_ig #beyondthelands_ #lookslikefilm
A Dream is a wish your heart makes BEHIND THE SHOT: Running around Budapest and we brought this dress from @westwynd_boutique (it is under $50 and our go to to bring in case we wanna do a quick FMA shoot) Threw it on because we knew Fisherman’s Bastion was the perfect foreground for some pretty epic composites! Foreground: a turret at Fisherman’s Bastion in Budapest. Background: the Andes at sunset in the Sacred Valley in Peru. The sunrise lighting at Fisherman’s Bastion worked well with the warm sunset tones from the Andes shot and they worked perfectly together for a dreamy composite. Don’t you wish this place was real??! Someone build it and invite us #theimaged #global_shotz #fatalframes #sonyalpha #500px #keepitwild #liveoutdoors #discoverearth #theglobewanderer #fineartphotography #portraitmood #shotzdelight #globe_people #earthportraits #conceptualphotography #fineartportrait #trappingtones #moodyports #usaprimeshot #leagueoflenses #manipulationclan #ourmoodydays #edit_perfection #visualambassadors #agameoftones #pixel_ig #edit_perfection #igcreative_editz #enter_imagination #portraitpage
У той час як на іншій — це дуже яскраві та романтичні фото, виконані у кращих традиціях Instagram-спільноти.
Something about this Paris Metro stop just screams ‘romance movie’ from the 50’s......if they featured interracial couples Also Terrence’s pose reminds me of Singing In The Rain *link in bio* to see the prettiest streets in Paris! Lamarck-Caulaincourt is a metro deep in the ground in Montmartre. You have to walk a bunch of steps to reach the top and then even more steps to convince your journey up the Montmartre hill. When I think of ‘Paris’ I think of the scene in this photo. It is so romantic and old-timey and there aren’t many ‘new age’ features. It allows us to imagine running around Paris in love many decades ago and how much different it would have been all while not changing a bit! Have you been here? Thanks to @lindaontherunofficial for the photo. Get you a mom who takes romantic photos of you and your SO! #parisstreet #parisstreetstyle #thisisparis #parisgram #wonderlustparis #parismonamour #paris_bigcity #unlimitedparis #sheisnotlost #topparisphoto #tlpicks #coupletravel #couplesgoals #marthaweddings #ongooglemaps #interracialcouple #junebugweddings #cnntravel #mytinyatlas #athomeintheworld #iamtb #ongooglemaps #dametraveler #travelnoire #travelcouples #VisualCreators #theprettycities #creativetravelcouples #montmartre #montmartreparis
Floating in mid air!!! YES you could feel this platform actually swaying when you walked on it. Although it was glass it was also kind of bouncy and that was insane! Located in Galeries Lafayette, the experience wasn’t what I had expected! You actually had to stand in line and there was a guard that only allowed a certain number of people on the platform at one time. Around 15 people were allowed at once and he let you stay pretty much as long as you wanted within reason before the next group was allowed. This made it VERY hard to shoot and you basically had a few seconds after everyone else left and before the next group. We were here around noon so if you want at opening it should be better! I do think the crowds would be alleviated if people would come and go as they pleased instead of waiting in line and only a certain number being allowed to go. But of course this is for safety as it is glass and suspended in a shopping mall! This AMAZING chiffon skirt is from @the_dress_stories and it runs $150 for the skirt and top and comes in every color possible! I wore @mary_mur red one in Russia and became obsessed and got this white one for Paris! Highly recommend and you buy by sending them a DM! . .. . . . . . . #galerieslafayette #parisphotographer #verytandc #iamtb #sheisnotlost #dametraveler #darlingescapes #paris_focus_on #mybeautifulparis #fodorsonthego #forbestravelguide #special_shots #thisisparis #parisgram #parismonamour #paris_bigcity #loves_france #parisisalwaysagoodidea #iloveparis #pariscityvision #topfrancephoto #travelinladies #blondesandcookies #femmetravel #darlingescapes #thetraveltribe #ladiesgoneglobal #shetravels #worldofwanderlust #tlpicks
Chaos on the Grand Canal in Venice! We knew we wanted Gondola photos but we didn’t know the composition. At the end of our ride we rounded out a small canal onto the Grand Canal at sunset which was a chaos of boats. We quickly started shooting and this shot was born. We love the balance between the gondolier on the left and the building on the right! Something a little different that you don’t normally see. We didn’t bring any gorgeous gowns so we had to work with what we had, a simple sundress, and Venice provided us with the perfect backdrop and composition! We also tried to play it up with this more vintage edit. What do you think? 100% want to return to this absolutely magical city one day! #prettylittleitaly #igitalia #ig_italy #igersitaly #veniceitaly #venicecanals #gondola #beyondthelands__ #instagramitalia #italian_places #destination_italy #sheisnotlost #dametraveler #femmetravel #darlingescapes #iamtb #theprettycities #ongooglemaps #speechlessplaces #livetravelchannel #verytandc #globelletravels #forbestravelguide #fodorsonthego #lonelyplanet #wearetravelgirls #seetheworld #thetravelwomen #beautyyouseek #wheretofindme
It had been my dream to see the Saint Petersburg Mosque for so long! In fact, there is a similar Mosque in Oman and I wanted Terrence to drive 3.5 hours one way on a holy day just so I could see it. (We didn’t because we are smart ahaha!) Jokes on me because I had NO CLUE I would be at the ACTUAL inspiration Mosque just 6 months later! @lindaontherunofficial and I went back here twice in two days during our time in Saint Petersburg. Highly recommend visiting if you are in Saint Petersburg! It is right in the city center and very affordable to take a taxi or even walk if the weather is nice! Have you seen this place before? Photo by @lindaontherunofficial Dress gifted by @lulus #saintpetersburg #mosque #lulusambassador #lulus #mosquesofworld #sheisnotlost #dametraveler #femmetravel #darlingescapes #iamtb #theprettycities #ongooglemaps #speechlessplaces #livetravelchannel #verytandc #visitrussia #globelletravels #forbestravelguide #fodorsonthego #lonelyplanet #wearetravelgirls #seetheworld #thetravelwomen #topeuropephoto #beautyyouseek #wheretofindme #inspiremyinstagram #flowerstagram #darlingmovement #pantone
Yes, I ‘dragged’ Terrence 1.5 hours away just so we could visit the town of Sur in Oman. Of course he was supportive and said if it was important to me and to the brand we would go, but I knew there were a thousand other things he would want to do instead. . . . You see, it is incredibly important for me to have my own photos of places for Instagram, Pinterest, and my website. I also want to experience the place first hand to talk to my readers about. Sure I could use stock photos, but that wouldn’t allow me to get exactly what I wanted and how I wanted it. . . . We drove all the way here ‘just’ to visit Sur but got so much more. We got to see an awesome lighthouse, we got to talk to a local man who showed us his drone videos of ocean wildlife and his videos of turtles, we got to go to a massive grocery store and try local olives, we got to stop on the side of the road and see the coolest soccer/football field ever and so much more! . . . Just traveling somewhere to get photos ALWAYS ALWAYS turns out into so much more! People just don’t talk about it and I could have thrown up this image and stayed silent. But it’s important to note that so much traveling and experience happens no matter what your original reason for going somewhere was! . . . . . . . . . #sur #roamtheplanet #theglobewanderer #stayandwander #livefolk #wildernessculture #earthfocus #agameoftones #discoverearth #ladiesgoneglobal #girlsborntotravel #sheisnotlost #dametraveler #allaboutadventures #girlslovetravel #earthofficial #iamtb #lonelyplanet #forbestravelguide #fodorsonthego #ongooglemaps #travelstroke #beautifuldestinations #experienceoman #oman #omanair #alphacollective #travelinladies #darlingescapes #omani
Нагадаємо, американський фотограф робить заворожуючі знімки природи.